Last month, the Lone Cone Legacy Trust (LCLT), the local endowment created to preserve and support the Norwood area, announced the names of community organizations it awarded for a total of $10,000 in annual grants.
The recipients of $1,000 grants were the Pinhead Institute for its K-12 STEM programming; Prime Time Early Learning Center for its preschool programs, True North Youth Program for its work with local youth; and the Norwood Food Delivery Program.
Grants of $900 went to the Norwood Park and Recreation District for youth sports programming; the Norwood Public School District’s youth prevention program; the leadership team of the Norwood Schools Proactive Behavior and Intervention Support (PBIS) program; the Caregiver Program, in cooperation with Bright Futures; and One to One Mentoring, which provides guidance for San Miguel County youth.
Also, $500 grants went to the Norwood Fire Protection District to certify an instructor in wilderness first-aid training; Junior Achievement for financial literacy instruction for local young people; and the Norwood Dark Sky Advocates for their work promoting Norwood as a Dark Sky Community.
Much of the focus this year was on youth programs, thanks to a $5,000 contribution from Mark Vandenberg that was earmarked for activities benefitting young people.
“We have been working towards supporting the Wright's Mesa community with our grant funds since our inception,” said board member Sheila Grother. “Our goals are lofty, and we realize that, but the ability to support so many of the needs in the community with even small grants is intoxicating. I look forward to a future when the LCLT is able to give more substantial grants and that we continue to be looked to as a community resource.”
The grants were announced Oct. 2 during the annual Harvest Celebration Dinner at the Livery in Norwood. Preliminary figures show that the celebration, a major fundraiser for the Lone Cone Legacy Trust, netted more than $7,000 after expenses.
The recent grant recipients will receive checks from the Legacy Trust at a ceremony later in October.
Since its founding in 2013 with technical assistance from the Telluride Foundation, the Lone Cone Legacy Trust has raised more than $100,000 through local donations and events, and has given away more than $35,000 in community grants.
To keep the overhead expenses of the trust endowment to a minimum, all donations are managed by a local volunteer board, and all funds are invested in a separate fund managed by the Telluride Foundation.
This maximizes the investment pool and allows the endowment to benefit from the portfolio management provided by the foundation’s expert investment committee. The fund management services used by the Telluride Foundation are the same as those used by major nonprofit foundations, universities, hospitals and municipalities for long-term investments.
Those interested in making donations to the Lone Cone Legacy Trust can go to loneconelegacy.org and click on the “donate now” button displayed on the site’s front page. Donations can also be mailed to the trust at P.O. box 565, Norwood, CO 81423.
Lone Cone Legacy Trust board members are Andrew Kauffman (chair), Lisa Foxwell, Sheila Grother, Emily Haight, George Lewis, Sue Reynolds and Gretchen Wells. April Montgomery of the Telluride Foundation serves as an ex-officio board member, as does VISTA volunteer Nicholas SirLouis.
