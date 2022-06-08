While animal shelters all over the U.S. are taking in a record number of animals that need homes, representatives of Hoof & Paw in the West End are saying the same thing.
“Inundated. That’s what we are,” said Tonya Stephens of Nucla Monday afternoon. “It’s a little overwhelming, but we are managing.”
As of press time Tuesday, the Hoof & Paw shelter had 36 kittens that needed adopted, along with seven dogs. Stephens said she was hoping one dog would be adopted this week though, and the number would decrease to six canines. Three of the dogs are senior dogs, age 9, and are very relaxed.
There are no horses at this time.
Stephens said during the height of the COVID pandemic, everyone wanted a dog. She said Hoof & Paw couldn’t keep dogs in the kennels. Now, sadly, many people are relinquishing their dogs. She’s not sure why.
She also doesn’t understand why the kittens are in such large supply during this time. Hoof & Paw sponsored six spay and neuter clinics annually the last two years — clinics that were for dogs and cats.
Stephens, who is also an EMT, is the manager of Hoof & Paw. She’s one of the original founders that established the nonprofit 13 years ago, along with several other ladies, but she’s the last woman standing of that original group. And, she could use a few volunteers now. The shelter needs help.
Hoof & Paw could also use foster pet parents at this time. Stephens said she will give people what they need to foster a dog or cat. That includes kitty litter and foods. Fostering is good for the animal to get out of the facility and out of its crate. At the same time, it’s rewarding not just for the animals to receive attention, but people too.
Hoof & Paw can help people if they are fostering but had a planned vacation. The shelter can take the animal back for a bit, so that a family can travel too.
As far as adoptions go, Stephens said she asks a lot of questions of those applying. She wants to make sure dogs especially are matched with an owner that can meet the animal’s needs. If a dog is super active, she wants that canine paired with someone who hikes or goes places, rather than an elderly person who is more homebound.
And, she makes sure renters have a note from their landlord that permits pets on the rental property.
While the shelter is on Crabtree Road in Naturita, by the town’s shop, the facility is not open to the public daily. Those interested in adoption or fostering should contact Stephens at 428-7568 to make an appointment. She’d also love to receive calls from those wishing to volunteer.
Stephens could use volunteers at the thrift store too, which just moved to 321 E. Main St. in Naturita. The big blue shop is a bit disorganized right now, but she’s planning for a grand opening, maybe next month.
She encourages people to visit the thrift store now anyway and spend money. The funds support the care of the homeless animals who need care, food and shots.
