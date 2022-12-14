Norwood High School hosted a community talk with Nucla last week to discuss the option of a sports co-op for their programs. Norwood Superintendent Todd Bittner told The Norwood Post over the weekend that there are hard conversations to be had. He said the community asked him to open that door when he was brought on board last year.
Bittner didn’t lead the sports meeting last Thursday. Rather, he served as a mediator and let others speak. Still, he talked about the advantages and disadvantages of having a sports co-op. Roughly 80 to 100 people were in attendance.
Right now, there is no co-op. There are sports the students combine for, but there is no official co-op. In an official co-op, both Norwood and Nucla would have a formal agreement to share expenses of middle and high school sports.
“Both bear the burden of expenses, and you have a unique name,” Bittner said.
The unique name might be something that longtime locals aren’t in support of, he added. It’s true that some people are attached to Norwood being the Mavericks, and Nucla being the Mustangs.
Those names and mascots still exist for football, when Nucla sends up kids to play eight-man football, or vice-versa when Norwood sends boys down the road to play baseball.
“Some don’t want either school to cancel programs and want the Norwood Maverick on their shirts,” Bittner said. “It’s a complicated conversation for both communities.”
Bittner said the other thing to consider is that if the two schools agree to the co-op, the schools move up and play at the 2A level, rather than the 1A they compete at now. He said in postseason play, when the co-op team would be competing for titles, that means playing the state’s best 2A teams. Some of those 2A teams will have some 50-70 more students than both Norwood and Nucla combined.
Bittner said it’s not a superintendent decision. He said it’s a community decision to create a co-op or not.
He told The Norwood Post that the percentage of students participating in school sports across the U.S. is declining. Before COVID, it was down 5 percent. Coming out of the pandemic, kids playing sports is down approximately 8-10 percent.
He said the effect the decline has on rural areas is “catastrophic.”
Whatever the communities agree to, the decision will last for two years. That’s because any agreement with the Colorado High School Activities Association is a two-year commitment. Right now, Norwood and Nucla are considering making the change for 2024 through 2026.
The decision wouldn’t really affect students at a sophomore through senior level at this point. Additionally, both football and wrestling can’t be co-oped because of their regulations.
Bittner said he doesn’t have a clear feel as to what the people want yet. He also said many people might not yet understand what the co-op approach involves and appreciated that everyone who spoke publicly last week — students and parents — were respectful. He said it was a “fantastic” joining of the two communities.
