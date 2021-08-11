In a remote and rural area like Norwood, opportunities do not always abound for taking college classes. At Norwood High School, however, not only are college classes available through dual-credit courses, entire career certifications for high school students are possible now.
Paul Pyles, of Placerville, is an instructor Technical College of the Rockies (TCR) in Delta. There, he teaches for the AUTOCAD Drafting certification program. Last year, facilitated by Norwood’s guidance counselor Rick Williams, he began teaching distance learning for Norwood teens.
Then, Riley Porter completed an entire course and became certified in the SolidWorks drafting program. This year, Pyles has two more Norwood teens signed up to learn drafting via long-distance.
For the class, Norwood teens log on remotely to watch Pyles instruction. Pyles uses Google Meets and takes questions from the students on Wright’s Mesa, while seeing their drawings. He can also share his screen to show kids how he’s doing the work.
Additionally, Pyles drives to Norwood to help support kids with live, in-person instruction at least once a week. Last year, he made the trip to personally assist Porter frequently in his learning of digital drafting. He’s ready to do the same for this year’s group.
Pyles said TCR serves Region 10, and in the future, the college would like to establish a satellite spot in San Miguel County. Already, TCR has satellite classes in Montrose and Gunnison.
Pyles said it would be great to allow more kids from the West End (Nucla and Naturita) and Telluride and Ridgway to come together to learn design and drawing work.
Williams said the classes are a big deal for Norwood.
“As the guidance counselor for the Norwood School District, I see this as my primary role in helping to create these opportunities through collaboration with as many agencies as I can, while supporting each student to help them reach their true potential, dreams and desires in life, both while in school and beyond the doors of our school and community,” he told The Norwood Post.
He added the programs come at a cost though.
"I must mention that these programs are not always free and they are definitely not cheap,” he said. “I want to commend the school board and our administrative team for always valuing these programs and budgeting for them so that all of these programs are provided to our students and parents at no cost for tuition and fees.”
Pyles said it’s not just about drafting. He said through TCR in Delta, Norwood kids can study cosmetology, nursing, as well as complete trainings to become an EMT, police officer and firefighter. He said the HVAC certification is coming soon too.
The professor in charge of the drafting work also spoke to The Norwood Post. Dr. Allen Golden said he was enthusiastic about TCR’s work in Norwood.
“It is a great opportunity, and we look forward to when we can serve more rural school districts in a similar way,” he said Monday.
