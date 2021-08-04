With mental health at the forefront of community conversations in the last year, and especially in light of the COVID pandemic, some people in Norwood will be pleased to know that increased access to mental health care is available. The Center for Mental Health has re-established its practice in the Town of Norwood, providing opportunities for those on Wright’s Mesa and in Nucla and Naturita to receive appointments.
Representatives from the organization issued a news release last week that said establishing the new office is “to continue providing quality, in-person care to as many residents of rural Western Colorado as possible.” That new space is located at 1605 Grand Ave. with a private office at the rear of A Total Image Salon, owned by the Morlang family.
Previously, the Center for Mental Health had an office space in a different location, further west, on Grand Avenue, but that space has not been used for some time.
In the new location, clients will enter the private entrance through the back of the salon on the ground level, and representatives from The Center for Mental Health said the location allows the organization to be centrally located, and also provide privacy for clients.
“The Center for Mental Health is committed to providing opportunities for in-person and tele-health services to our clients in Norwood and the West End,” the news released stated.
At the new Grand Avenue location, the organization will provide behavioral health counseling and medication management appointments Monday through Friday. Additionally, clients continue to have teletherapy access to services, which includes individual therapy for all ages, group therapy, family therapy and psychiatry. Also available are substance-use counseling, DUI services, psychological evaluations, medication management, supported employment services and early childhood mental health consultations.
“Clients will have private, secure access to our in-office teletherapy system, so they may easily access any of our programs and providers across the entire organization,” representatives added. “This location will be open by appointment only.”
San Miguel County in 2019 passed a mill levy in support of creating funding for mental health for its citizens. Tri-County Health Network has emphasized the importance of mental health for local communities and promoted opportunities for community members to join. Greg Fischer, the new director of programming at Tri-County Health Network, said the Norwood office is good news.
“As a close partner with the CMH, we’re very excited to hear that they found a new office space in Norwood,” he told The Norwood Post on Monday. “Their presence as one of the few providers for residents in the town and the West End is critical to eliminating service gaps, especially in the realm of behavioral health, for our rural region.”
Anyone interested in contacting The Center for Mental Health to establish an appointment should call 970-252-3200. The organization accepts Medicaid and offers a sliding-scale fee option for individuals who qualify. Representatives said they look forward to continuing to serve the Norwood community at the new location.
Anyone experiencing a mental health crisis should call The Center for Mental Health’s 24/7 Crisis and Support Line at 970-252-6220.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.