Last week, San Miguel County implemented a mask mandate for indoor spaces. The news was a relief for some, and upsetting for others. Those on Wright’s Mesa seem to have strong opinions either way. With the Delta variant rampant in San Miguel County and an uptick in virus cases, the public health department said something needed to be done. Now, Norwood remains divided.
Norwood Public Schools began their year without a mask mandate. Last week, The Norwood Post reported there were no COVID cases in the district. Superintendent Todd Bittner had been urging school families to practice good hygiene and stay home when sick. He’d hoped to avoid masks altogether for the rural school.
When county officials came together to discuss the issue and later made the decision to enforce masks in all indoor spaces, Bittner released an email to school families acknowledging he knew it was a “struggle” for many. He asked folks to look on the bright side.
“The most significant advantage of instituting this mandate will be to help the school district stay open without closing because of COVID-related reasons,” he said.
Bittner told families the state board of health couldn’t close a school for COVID if masks were part of the protocol.
Still, some parents aren’t happy. Many are grieving the mandate in social media posts.
Samantha Jacobs, a teacher at Norwood Public Schools who also has kids in the district, has said publicly it’s difficult for her to be the mask police. Jacobs told The Norwood Post masks require “constant reminders” and end up being “a disruption to learning.”
On the other hand, Kim Fischer said she supports the mask mandate. Fischer is also a teacher for the district and a mother of children who attend school in Norwood.
“I support any preventative efforts to keep the building open safely,” she told The Norwood Post. “I want to teach in-person, and I want kids to learn in-person. We need to be proactive.”
Nola Svoboda, who serves on the Norwood Chamber of Commerce board, appeared at the county meeting last Wednesday when county officials discussed the matter and announced the decision.
Svoboda voiced strong opposition to the mask mandate, and requested that Norwood be considered differently, since the virus metrics are currently lower in Norwood.
Last spring, the county was bi-furcated to include separate policies for each end of the county. Then, the virus load was unbalanced and more cases were in the East End. Svoboda requested the county repeat the bifurcation process again “to help protect (the) community’s mental health and quality of life.”
“The chamber continues to encourage our community to take proactive steps in preventing the spread of COVID through education, proper hygiene, and staying home when sick,” she stated publicly.
County officials were not moved by Svoboda’s plea, however.
Svoboda said she felt the decision had been made even before the public comment took place.
Walt Fourney also spoke at the county meeting and said he opposed a mask mandate that includes Norwood.
Mayor Kieffer Parrino had a meeting with Commissioner Kris Holstrom, Town Administrator Patti Grafmyer, Fire Chief John Bockrath and the superintendent to discuss a plan for possible bifurcation on Tuesday. Parinno said he doesn’t believe county numbers are correct. The county reports Norwood at a 20% positivity rate; he said it’s more like 3.7%, according to the town clerk’s numbers.
Parrino said the county is unfairly linking Telluride to Norwood because of the workforce.
“Not all of the Telluride workforce is from Norwood,” he said. “There are thousands (in Telluride) for the festivals, and it feels like we are being picked on. … We tried, but I am not sure we can get (bifurcation) to happen."
