NORWOTown trustees discussed a variety of small business items at their monthly meeting on Aug. 11. Then, town administrator Patti Grafmyer asked trustees to think about where to store important documents, since US Bank would no longer be keeping lock boxes on site.
Trustees mulled over either moving important documents to Citizen’s State Bank in Naturita or to another US Bank location in a surrounding community, or potentially a buying a safe to retain documents with the town.
Grafmyer said some of the documents were water certificates of original shares and deeds to town buildings. She said copies do exist, but it’s important to preserve the originals.
Additionally, Grafmyer shared that the town hired a new public works director to replace Tim Lippert who will retire this fall. Randy Harris will now lead the public works department. Grafmyer said he will grow into the position, since it was impossible to find someone with all Lippert’s certifications.
According to Grafmyer, the town went to great lengths to make sure Harris was the man for the job. He has experience in water testing because of his work with Tri-State Generation and Transmission. Additionally, he is just short of a degree in biology. He also holds a license for dealing with weeds from his recent work with San Miguel County.
“We interviewed Randy three times,” she said. “We wanted to make sure … He is more than willing to fast-track and get the certifications as he can.”
Harris starts work on Aug. 30. Now, the town will interview for another position for the public works department.
Trustees discussed the Telluride Foundation’s housing initiative to build local, affordable housing for employees on Wright’s Mesa. The deed-restricted housing proposal is in the sketch-plan phase. It’s been submitted to Norwood’s Planning & Zoning board.
Additionally, a public meeting for the community to discuss the project is scheduled for Aug. 18 at the Lone Cone Library.
Soon, the sketch plan will come back to the next town board meeting, which is Sept. 8. Then, town staff and trustees can also take community feedback. Grafmyer said once that process is complete, then the project moves toward an application for subdivision and a preliminary plat.
Grafmyer said the housing development is “moving right along.” Additionally, trustee Candy Meehan asked if Norwood’s housing development got pushed up before Nucla’s. Gramyfer confirmed that Nucla’s development has been pushed back, and the Telluride Foundation is now working on Norwood’s first due to a construction issue with the site involving rock.
At the end of the meeting, Marshal Kattie Neesham said she’s working on operations and has a goal to hire a deputy marshal next year. She said it’s important to have incentives when hiring someone for the position. She said potentially offering some PTO for mental health could be enticing. She said pay wasn’t something the town could negotiate, but small incentives could help bring in candidates for the job.
She’s been working on the town marshal’s budget and also bids for new patrol vehicles for 2022.Recently, someone busted the windows of Neesham’s patrol car. Those were to be fixed as soon as possible.
