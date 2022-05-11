Representatives of the Fresh Foundation told The Norwood Post over the weekend they’re excited to share a few different events with the Norwood community this month.
On May 13, a Food Fair takes place in the West End at Family Link Center on Nucla’s Main Street. Sponsored by West End Family Link and Tri-County Health Network, the fair is to teach people about healthy cooking, food assistance benefits that might be available (like SNAP) and to share resources.
Adults who participate will receive a $10 grocery card and some other free gifts. A class will take place to share family recipes and ways to substitute healthy ingredients into daily eating. The adult session begins at 2 p.m.
Beforehand, children will have a hands-on session where they make their own healthy beverages and learn about the negative effects of sugary drinks. Some free gifts for children will be presented too. The children’s segment is at 1 p.m.
The class is part of the Cooking Matters series that has been ongoing in the local area the last few years.
Additionally, on May 19, there will be a Whole Grains class in Norwood, where the public is encouraged to attend and learn more about how to cook with whole grains. Held at the Christ in Focus Church, 1470 Spruce St., the class is open to all.
Just for participating, guests receive a $10 grocery card to Clark’s Market of Norwood, some recipe samples, a Blue Grouse Bread mini-loaf and a bread knife.
The grains class is also endorsed by the Colorado State University Extension Office. Director Yvette Henson told The Norwood Post she’s excited about it and hopes it’s well attended.
The last few years, many Norwood community organizations have been collaborating in the name of local food to combat hunger, support local farmers and producers, educate folks on healthy eating and nutrition, and to work to support a local food economy where locals are consuming what is grown on Wright’s Mesa.
Leila Seraphin, one of the cofounders of the Fresh Foundation (formerly the Fresh Food Hub), said even though her organization has left its retail space on Grand Avenue in Norwood, it’s still a thriving Norwood nonprofit.
“We are still active as a 501c3,” she said.
Now, the Fresh Foundation is gearing up for its summer CSA program, the distribution of community supported agriculture boxes, full of fresh, local food. As of press time on Tuesday, the CSA program in Norwood was so successful, only four shares were left.
Sam Andrews, a Fresh Foundation representative, told The Norwood Post the boxes would be spoken for soon.
Seraphin said the community should know that the Fresh Foundation takes assistance benefits. Anyone who would like more information may call 970-708-8430 to inquire.
“We also offer affordable wholesale (fresh food) with a focus on getting local goods to the regional food banks, and we are always looking for additional subsidies and donations to enhance fresh food access for all,” Seraphin said. “And we are looking forward to more partnerships with other community organizations moving forward.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.