Rosemerry Wahtola Trommer, referred to as the “bard” of the San Miguel, will be the featured poet at a new live Talking Gourds Circle series in Norwood this month. The Telluride Institute’s Talking Gourds Poetry Program and the Lone Cone Library have teamed up to offer a program called Stories & Poems on the third Wednesday of each month, starting July 19 at 7 p.m.
“After several years of COVID-wary avoidance of live events, we’re happy to offer a sharing circle for storytellers and poets,” said Talking Gourds co-director Art Goodtimes. “Poetry may seem intimidating to some, but everyone tells stories.”
The Stories & Poems series will follow a format similar to the Talking Gourds events that happened in Telluride before the pandemic. There will be a featured storyteller or poet at each session, followed by a “Gourd Circle,” where everyone will be invited to tell a story, perform a poem, either an original or a favorite written by someone else. Those in attendance may also sing a song, read a short section of prose, or simply pass the gourd to the next person in the circle.
Trommer’s latest book, “All the Honey,” which was published by Samsara Press in 2023, sold out its first couple of printings. As American Book Award winner Aaron Abeyta of Antonito, Colorado, has written, “Those fortunate enough to read this woven book of healing will understand what it is to be honest, afraid, overwhelmed and redeemed. It reminds us that we are all part dust and part star.”
Not only is Trommer an accomplished writer, she’s known as a superb performer who makes her poems come alive with dazzling nuances of body and voice. She is also the co-host of the Emerging Form podcast, which focuses on the creative process, as well as the Secret Agents of Change (a surreptitious kindness cabal) and Soul Writer’s Circle.
Her poetry has appeared on “A Prairie Home Companion,” PBS News Hour, O Magazine, American Life in Poetry, on stage at Carnegie Hall, and on river rocks in public places.
Since 2006, Trimmer has written a poem a day, which has forged her belief in poetry as a spiritual practice. She lives with her husband and daughter in Placerville on the banks of the wild and undammed San Miguel River.
The Stories & Poems series is free and open to all ages. It’s sponsored by private donors and the Fischer Cantor poetry contests. For information on the series, all are invited to visit tellurideinstitute.org/talking-gourds. Anyone with questions is also invited to call or text 970-729-0220 or email Goodtimes at artgoodtimes@icloud.com.
Lone Cone Library Director Carrie Andrew said on Sunday she’s pleased the library is offering the events and having a renowned writer and poet like Trommer on site.
“The library is honored to host the Talking Gourds and one of our local celebrities, Rosemerry Wahtola Trommer,” Andrew said. “We are excited to offer this caliber of programming for the Norwood community.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.