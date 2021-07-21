Norwood Public Schools has announced its final numbers regarding the success of the 2020-21 graduating senior class and celebrates the accomplishments made by students this summer. Guidance counselor Rick Williams said the school focuses much effort on preparing students for a life beyond the school and local community.
This last year, nine of the 12 graduating seniors were offered admission to 39 colleges and post-secondary programs throughout the U.S., earning more than $498,000 in committed scholarships and grants.
“Their successes correlate directly to their academic involvement in school, their college examination scores and their participation in extra-curricular and athletic activities,” Williams said.
In addition, the senior class financial aid completion rate was 80 percent this year, far exceeding the state average of 45 percent.
At the same time, parallel to the accomplishments of the senior class, other students at Norwood High School earned academic opportunities this summer. In the freshman class, Dilyn Alexander was accepted to attend the AgDiscovery 2021 Program at Kentucky State University. In the sophomore class, Grace Fourney and Claire Jacobs were selected to attend the Southwestern Colorado Area Health Education Center Health Careers Institute.
In the junior class, Sammi Reed was accepted as a Pinhead Institute intern and recently attended a six-week internship at Tybee Island in Savannah, Georgia, to study marine biology at the Center for Marine Biology. In the senior class, Riley Porter became certified in a year-long AUTOCAD drafting program through the Technical College of the Rockies, and Paige Franklin completed her certification as an early childhood educator through Western Colorado Community College.
Also, Williams, because of his work with high school students, received the American College Application Campaign Award. Only one school per state receives the award each year. The award recognizes schools that work with low-income, first-generation students, and focuses on college application completion and financial aid completion — something Williams firmly believes in.
Williams was also recently selected to be part of a statewide educational working group required by House Bill 1330, which Governor Jared Polis just signed into law. The professional group will investigate and provide recommendations in a report to the state’s general assembly on strategies to increase FAFSA and CASFA completion rates across Colorado. Members of the working group were appointed this summer and are to convene by Aug. 15 with the state’s Department of Higher Education.
Williams remains focused on the pathways and success of Norwood’s students. He’s proud of what Norwood youth are accomplishing.
“Our staff and our school are doing remarkable things to help prepare our kids for a future with options and choices, and our students are stepping up to these challenges and excelling,” he said. “As a community, we should be very proud of all that our students are accomplishing and comforted in knowing that our students are being prepared to successfully compete for opportunities that will continue to open doors for them while attending Norwood Public Schools, and more importantly, once they leave our school and community.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.