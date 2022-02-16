In the last step of the permitting process for the Town of Norwood, trustees approved the final plat for Pinion Park, a nonprofit subdivision, which is deed-restricted and designed to benefit Norwood locals in the current housing crisis. Sponsored by the Telluride Foundation to help Norwood with its housing crunch, Pinion Park can move forward with the next step in lot sales. Trustees voted unanimously in last week’s town board meeting to approve the PUD.
David Bruce, the Telluride Foundation’s architect who is working to establish similar developments in the region, said at last week’s meeting to approve the final plat it felt like “a big moment.” He recapped for trustees small changes that the foundation had worked on after recent feedback. That included another fire hydrant, since Fire Chief John Bockrath had recommended one be added. Also, the fire lanes were accommodated, according to the turning radius of emergency response vehicles.
Bruce recently traveled to Buena Vista, where the homes are manufactured by a company called Fading West. He said the facility was “amazing.” He personally watched the cranes frame the tables and “set" homes. He said the work is high quality and “super good.” He shared photos and video with trustees during the town meeting.
The new homes, once set on their foundations, are ready in 20 days. He said the plan is for the company to bring the home sections on weekends. The delivery has been set for June 24-25, July 8-9 and July 22-23.
In the meeting, Bruce said the soft launch of the website for Pinion Park has been promising. So far 45 people have expressed interest in the 24 homes that will be available. Bruce shared with trustees the demographics of those wishing to apply, and that included teachers, hairdressers, firefighters, law enforcement, health care workers and more.
Of those that logged in to be considered, 86 percent are renting a house currently. Bruce said the income ranges appear to fit. The list includes both singles and families.
Support for mortgage options and down payment assistance are available on the site (pinionparknorwood.co) for those who’d like to read through that information.
Trustees Candy Meehan and Kerry Welch expressed their gratitude to Bruce and the foundation for their work on the project.
Trustee Jaime Schulz said she enjoyed seeing the images Bruce provided, and until the meeting she had been skeptical about the aesthetics of the homes.
“Seeing it put together it looks nice,” she said. “I really liked seeing the breakdown of the applicants. I’m thoroughly impressed.”
Bruce told the board the applicants will be vetted for deed-restriction. He said not all who apply will qualify. The first round of the lottery will focus on those employed with the Norwood Public School District. Next, the lottery includes those who currently live in Norwood.
Bruce said a Zoom call is planned for Feb. 23 at 5 p.m. for those interested in buying a home to ask their questions. A link has been posted to the Pinion Park website.
San Miguel County Commissioner Kris Holstrom said she suggested the communication to be disseminated in multiple ways, for those who don’t have easy access to Zoom. She thanked Bruce, and the trustees, for the work they put into making the project a reality.
“Kudos, and well done,” Holstrom said.
Bruce told trustees that another 14 units in a similar development are going into Ridgway next, and another 50 will be established in Ouray very soon.
