For years, Norwood used to have a banner that flew over top of Grand Avenue, the town’s main street. But Norwood hasn’t had any type of banner for the last decade.
As the story goes, according to local Demien Brooks, a crowd of people tried to steal the rodeo banner one summer evening. Though their attempt failed, they left a hazard for an early morning cattle truck that hooked the hanging banner while leaving town. Then, not only did the big banner come down, but damage was done to the pole and also a sign at Sam’s Service.
As a result, Norwood hasn’t flown banners for years.
In 2019, though, Brooks wanted to change that. He was having lunch with his mother (long-time local Wendy Brooks) in Telluride, when he saw the Norwood rodeo banner banner flying on Colorado Avenue. He appreciated the advertising, but felt Norwood needed a banner too, to celebrate its own big summer event.
Shortly after, Brooks, who also owns the Lone Cone and bartends there randomly, was then saddened to find out some of his customers didn’t know when the rodeo was taking place — even though it was occurring that very weekend. He became determined to promote rodeo, and other Norwood events, through new banners and ultimately a pole to support them.
His goal culminated last week when the new pole was erected on Grand Avenue. But, the process took three years and was slow-going.
Brooks helped push through several permits with CDOT — six to be exact — since the main street in Norwood is a state highway. Needless to say, the pandemic and employee turnover at CDOT did the process no favors. Then, Brooks ended up purchasing the property lot the pole would stand on and donated it to the town, so the process could be complete.
He added that San Miguel Power Association was instrumental in the new pole, since they donated the drilling rig and setting rig last week. Williams Construction also fabricated the pole and did the concrete work for it. Morgan Rummell provided engineering services, and David Royer surveyed the lot line.
The Town of Norwood helped Brooks with the process and supported it, while the Norwood Chamber of Commerce also liked the idea and agreed to carry the insurance policy on the pole. The chamber will also be responsible for switching out the banners for various events like Pioneer Day, Noel Night and more.
Brooks was thrilled with the results last week and appreciative of all who helped make it happen.
“It’s been a culmination of events to lead to having the pole put in today,” Brooks told The Norwood Post last Thursday afternoon.
The concrete, poured earlier that morning, was supposed to set for several days.
The new San Miguel Basin Rodeo banner is scheduled to be installed this week. This year there should be no question when the rodeo festivities (July 29-30) are happening.
