After three seasons fighting fires in Colorado and across the nation, the Norwood Fire Protection District (NFPD) continues to grow its wild-land crew and contracting capabilities. NFPD consistently gets “superior” ratings from federal- and state-managed fire supervisors who call for resources on the biggest fires, and who now know by name Wild-land Coordinator Mark Garcia and Assistant Coordinator Casey Griffith.
Starting in May, NFPD crews alternated from protecting the home front, to the Mosquito Fire in California, to multiple incidents in Texas where severe drought contributed to hundreds of thousands of acres consumed by brush and forest fires. NFPD contracting revenues generated by providing personnel and equipment have jumped from approximately $75,000 in 2020 to more than $400,000 this year, improving safety and easing the tax burden for residents living in the nearly 900-square-mile district covering much of western San Miguel and Montrose Counties.
“We owe our success to the leadership of Mark Garcia, the skills and reliability of our team, and to Casey Griffith who put in the work last summer to earn his ‘Engine Boss’ title," said District Chief John Bockrath. “Mark’s and Casey’s hard-won credentials expand our qualifications to send more people and vehicles out to fight more fires, which adds value to the folks in our district and others around the country who count on professional crews like Norwood’s to protect life and property.”
NFPD’s efforts have been noticed, and support has increased from the State of Colorado as well. Former Norwood resident Luke Odom, now deputy district chief for the southwest division of the Colorado Department of Public Safety Division of Fire Prevention and Control (DFPC), has had a hand in getting Norwood ready for assignments, and in directly helping Griffith through the rigorous engine boss qualification process.
“It’s rare to have a department of our size with two engine bosses. Getting Casey qualified and deployable has been a tremendous advantage, along with the quality of the core crew we’ve established,” said Garcia. “Luke and the DFPC have been crucial to our program through encouragement, advice and in supporting our strategy. We can divide and conquer by taking out two crews at once, or by leaving one in-district to contract under ‘severity’ orders, which is when qualified crews pre-position in areas under extreme fire warnings.”
NFPD’s wild-land crew enters the off-season with a few controlled burn and mitigation projects lined up, and some multi-agency trainings scheduled. The full crew is expected to come back next season, which may start as soon as January — thanks, Bockrath said, to the connections Garcia has made with the potential for early-season deployments in the warmer climates of Texas, and as far away as Georgia.
“We’ve planned our work and worked our plan, and after three years are now lucky to have this group of qualified people dedicated to our mission,” said Bockrath. “With the training and experience Norwood Fire can offer, we’re creating career opportunities for wild-land firefighters, and look forward to recruiting more people to serve our growing community.”
