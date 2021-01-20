The Norwood Park and Recreation District (NPRD) has laid plans for 2021 and now begins the new year with new leadership. Erika Bush is now helping to coordinate programs and other projects for the organization.
This year, the board made the difficult decision to forgo ice skating, which traditionally happens at Pig Palace every winter.
“NPRD made the decision unanimously to not do the skating rink due to a couple factors,” Bush said. “One, because of COVID-19 and all of the extra restrictions. With the amount of work it would take, we were afraid it would get shut down.”
Bush said the shut-down would indeed have already occurred under the county’s restrictions.
In addition, though, the board took into consideration how short the ice skating season in Norwood typically is. After they researched the expected outlook for this winter, they discovered through NOA and the Farmer’s Almanac that the projection for 2021 is an exceptionally warm winter.
“We worried there were not enough days of ice for how much work it would take to set it up,” she said.
On top of that, she said it would have taken additional ongoing man-hours for COVID-19 safety cleaning. Since NPRD is a volunteer-based organization, all of the extra hours of work would’ve had to be sourced from the district’s volunteers, requiring the donation of people’s time.
Bush said it just made sense to go with San Miguel County’s recommendation of waiting until next year for ice skating.
Still, NPRD will continue to offer the rental of ice skates during this winter season, and in this way the board encourages the community to get out and skate on their own terms.
Pickleball, however, is happening at the Pig Palace now via special-use permit. The public is invited to visit the nprd.org website to find out more. Bush said a handful of people are enjoying playing pickleball there this winter, which is an outdoor, covered space. In the past, the sport was offered indoors, another activity made complicated by COVID-19.
Also still happening is Nordic skiing. While Busted Arm Draw has become a beloved ski spot that Norwood recreationists have enjoyed the last few years, now skiing is also available on Thunder Road.
The Norwood Nordic Association, in partnership and under the umbrella of NPRD, grooms both ski spots. Bush said the board is pleased to make both places accessible for Nordic enthusiasts.
“The Nordic association has been out grooming when there is snow. I have actually skied it a few times and a had a good time,” she said. “But we do need snow.”
In other NPRD news, the board is celebrating a recent Just for Kids Foundation grant that will specifically be used for dance purposes.
Bush told The Norwood Post she will be orchestrating a dance program for this summer, with dates and details to be announced.
The NPRD board is now installing ballet bars in the Livery and will use a rollout dance floor, which is ideal for professional dance training.
Bush said the dance program will focus on youth with three different age divisions for ages six to 18.
Bush, a lifelong dancer, will personally instruct for the classes, and already she has partnered with Palm Arts and the Telluride Dance Collective in the East End to “pull together a really good program.”
Tuition assistance for Norwood families will be available,
Bush said other NPRD plans and programs are in process and that currently the board is managing “one thing at a time.” She said when things get opened fully (after the pandemic), NPRD and the Livery will be ready.
