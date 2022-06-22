San Miguel County Sheriff Bill Masters spoke to Norwood’s town trustees last week during the town’s monthly meeting. He said he appreciated trustees taking the time to consider a contract with the county for law enforcement — or “peacekeeping” — coverage. Norwood’s recent town marshal, Kattie Neesham, left two weeks ago for a law enforcement job with Telluride.
Masters said the Norwood contract offer doesn’t benefit his office or himself, but he felt an obligation to give Norwood the option to see if it could work for the town.
Masters said he’s been town marshal before, and he knows it’s difficult. Now, he said there are other complexities in the business that make it even more challenging.
“There are so many things to make sure you’re complying with the law every single day,” he said.
Masters said since he has an entire office structure, he’s staffed administrative employees, supervisors and more to make sure the San Miguel County Sheriff’s Office remains in compliance with the latest regulations and requirements.
According to Masters, it’s difficult for a town to provide an agency on its own, especially now that body cameras are required, as is reviewing footage.
Masters said while some people may like him and others not so much, he won’t be sheriff forever. After 42 years, at some point, someone else will eventually hold the position. Still, the next sheriff may not be as concerned with peacekeeping in Norwood.
And, Masters thinks Norwood should consider the offer. Already, 90 percent of his staff live in Norwood. Additionally, he said deputies are invested in the community, and some of them have children in the local school.
Now, he’s offering Norwood a 90-day contract and after that town officials can determine if the contract works or not.
He said he’s “concerned about the level of peacekeeping (in Norwood) and want(s) to make sure order is maintained.”
Dan Couvault, undersheriff, was in attendance and said the response time for calling the sheriff’s office is no different than calling the town marshal in Norwood.
“Most of us live here,” he said.
He also said Norwood should take into consideration IT costs, uniform expenses and more.
Mayor Candy Meehan said she wanted a work session on the potential contract.
Masters, in closing, said Norwood needs peacekeeping services.
“You’re going through transition … in the long run it will cause some pressures on whoever your peacekeeper is. You need to be ready for that,” he said.
Masters said one concern for the moment is that traffic is not being properly controlled.
He also said he’s been in conversation with the Norwood Public School Superintendent Todd Bitner about a safety officer — not necessarily a full-time resource officer. He’s open to discussing a deputy being present for traffic flow in the mornings and making sure the entry is safe.
Trustee Jaime Schultz said she wanted to consider a consultant who could evaluate Norwood’s department and see what those results indicate. She wonders if a study could tell whether Norwood really needed its marshal or whether county coverage might be better.
“We should do due diligence,” Schultz said.
Now, the town is planning to hold a special meeting to discuss the issue further.
