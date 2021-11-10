Thanks to Nancy Wells, former science teacher and longtime co-organizer of the Veterans Day assembly at Norwood Public Schools, the annual ceremony continues.
“We will be, once again, hosting a Veterans Day Program at the Norwood School in the gym this year,” Wells told The Norwood Post last week.
The program is scheduled to start Thursday at 10 a.m., and will last about an hour. It’s open to the community, and all veterans in the area, along with their spouses, are encouraged to come and be recognized. Veterans have special seating on the floor of the gym, while students, staff and audience members sit in the school’s bleachers.
In the past, Wells has brought in various speakers from local communities to share their poignant experiences with the school community, so people can better understand what Veterans Day is about. Wells, for decades, has said it’s important for youth to know why we observe the national holiday.
This year, John Dotson, of the U.S. Marines, will speak. Dotson is a former police officer and current pastor of Norwood Christian Church.
Members of Norwood High School’s student council will take various roles during the assembly leading up to Dotson’s keynote talk. Kendra McCluer volunteered to give the Veterans Day introduction speech. Dilyn Alexander will read “How Big Should a Flag Be?” Peyton Porter will read “What is a Vet?” Claire Jacobs will list Norwood community members who are currently serving in the U.S. Armed Forces. Brenna Morlang is to give the recognition of veterans. Amber Bockrath will lead the minute of silence in honor of the fallen. Jaidyn Platt will read the poem “Better Late than Never.” Grace Harris will recite “Eulogy for a Veteran,” another poem, and Grace Fourney will introduce Dotson to the audience.
As of press time on Tuesday, teacher Samantha Jacobs, who was assisting Wells with the production of the ceremony, wasn’t sure if a high school student would be singing the National Anthem, or if another community member would be.
She said she agreed students were eager to participate in the assembly “to honor the people who serve our country," said Bockrath and Harris on Monday morning in Jacobs’ history class.
"To help bring awareness of their struggle and sacrifice for our country,” added Claire Jacobs, whose father served in the U.S. Coast Guard.
Wells said all veterans and their spouses should plan to stay for the lunch, which is provided after the program by the school. Those eating with the school should let the office know in advance, so the cafeteria can plan accordingly.
“We are looking forward to, once again, honoring those who have served,” Wells said.
Since an indoor mask mandate is in effect in San Miguel County, Wells added that those attending the ceremony need to have face coverings to comply with the county mandate.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.