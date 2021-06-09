One Norwood girl will say farewell to small-town life this summer as she heads to the big city. Mariposa Boyd is bound for Molloy College in New York City, a prestigious art school, to pursue her dreams of singing, dancing and acting on stage.
Boyd told The Norwood Post that she has been accepted into the Collaborative Arts Projects 21st Century program (CAP 21), a competitive program that works with specific arts colleges. Previously, the program was at New York University.
“It’s really exciting,” she said. “I feel really lucky to have gotten in.”
In fact, she called Molloy College herself and asked if her acceptance letter was real.
Boyd applied to 25 colleges; of those, 15 asked her to go through the audition process online, due to COVID. She was accepted into five.
She said even more complicated is that students wanting to major in musical theater must first apply to an arts school, and then they must also apply to the degree program they’re seeking. She said the process is not easy. However, Molloy was where she wanted to be.
And, it’s real. In fact, this September she begins the work of being coached by real theater professionals who have made it in New York — at her dream school.
Boyd will spend two days each week focusing on the basics of a college education: math, science and studies in English. But, three days each week, she will travel to Manhattan for voice, dance and acting lessons on Broadway.
For the first year of the BFA program, she must live in the dorms on campus. Thereafter, she plans to rent an apartment in Brooklyn.
She’s been acting her whole life. She starred in “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” when she was four years old. She loves Shakespeare, but also contemporary plays, especially musical theater.
Though she doesn’t really know anyone at Molloy, she’s not afraid. She’s met hundreds of people through the audition process the last few months and feels connected to the greater global theater community. Additionally, she has a boyfriend, Maxwell Gorriaz of Telluride, who’s in school in New York at Pace University for acting.
Transportation may be something she’ll have to get used to. When she visited the college with her mother, Ellen Metrick, earlier this year, they were challenged to find their connection from the subway to the proper train leading to the main campus.
“I will get the hang of it eventually,” she said.
Boyd said she agreed that Norwood and New York were at opposite ends of the spectrum, but she’s ready for the change, and New York life.
Now, while she gears up for her big move, she will be spending time in England this month. While she wished she could visit the Globe Theater this summer in London, it will remain closed until later in July due to the pandemic restrictions.
She said she knows she will see the Globe another time.
