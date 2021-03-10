On March 3 at 7 p.m., the Norwood Town Board of Trustees met during a special session to discuss the town’s first marijuana store application. Some trustees met in-person, with others calling in remotely, to speak with Nolan Murphy of Alpine Wellness LLC. Town officials said that the application, by law, required a public hearing.
Murphy, along with business partner Mike Grady, filled out an application on Feb. 5 with the intention of opening a marijuana store in what was formerly Uptown Salon, owned by Heather Priestly.
Mayor Kieffer Parrino opened the meeting by stating that “civility and respect” were required during the session. He said he would allow for three minutes of public comment from each speaker on the call.
He then introduced Amanda Pierce, who previously spent time checking Alpine Wellness’ application. Pierce conducted an investigation into the completeness of it, along with the fees that had been paid and licensure requirements that were to be met.
Pierce said that Murphy and Grady completed their background checks, and the two have no records of arrests. Additionally, they applied for all town and state licenses that were required and followed all guidelines in communication with the Town of Norwood.
Pierce added that the location of their proposed business is 1,036 feet from Norwood Public Schools, which exceeds the town ordinance that requires at least 500 feet.
Pierce also said the pair had submitted their compliance with lighting and signage plans to follow those town ordinances. They also submitted a plan for security, which was approved by Marshal Mike Wilkerson.
Still, some conditions remain. Pierce said the business owners must receive final inspection from the town marshal, Norwood Fire Protection District and possibly the local building inspector. They also must show proof of their workers’ compensation plan and general liability insurance plan.
The mayor thanked Pierce for all of her work on the application.
Murphy said he and his business partner opened Alpine Wellness in Telluride in 2009. He added they’re excited to get into Norwood now and “get some tax revenue coming into Norwood.”
He said the last several years have taught them compliance and the importance of attending town meetings.
“I’m glad Norwood voters made this possible for us to apply,” he said. “Kudos to them and Amanda and Patti.”
Murphy said while nobody can say how much business the proposed Norwood store might do, he and Grady have high hopes for their Wright’s Mesa dispensary.
All board members were supportive.
“Zero concerns,” Candy Meehan, mayor pro-tem, said. “They’ve helped us establish a bar. … I’m grateful they’re the first ones coming. I hope they lead by example.”
Shawn Fallon welcomed the new business owners to town.
“I’m thankful you guys live here and are opening a store here,” he said.
The mayor said he had no concerns. Members from Norwood’s Planning & Zoning board were also in attendance. Alexander Pape, Nancy Hrupcin and Brian DiPaolo had no complaints. Town attorney Herb McHarg thanked Pierce and town administrator Patti Grafmyer for their work on the application.
While board members didn’t have to vote on the issue during last week’s session, they opted to. Trustees unanimously approved Norwood’s Alpine Wellness as Norwood’s first marijuana store.
No one from the public attended the meeting to voice a complaint.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.