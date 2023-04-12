Warmer days set gardening dreams in motion, and the “Farmers’ Almanac” says it’s time to plant indoors in the Norwood area. Many seeds can be started right now, and the local FRESH Foundation is gearing up for the season of farm markets and community supported agriculture (CSA) distributions.
“We have lots of seeds started indoors and are still taking applications for this year’s CSA program,” said Samantha Andrews, owner of Bird House Farm near Norwood and board member of the FRESH Foundation (formerly the Food Hub).
The FRESH Foundation oversees several programs. They run a local food wholesale program, host a farmers market booth in Norwood and Mountain Village, provide seasonal CSA shares, and provide funding and coordinator labor for organizations like food banks. They also do on-the-ground food security work in the community. Put simply, their website states that the mission is “strengthening our community through local food, collaboration and connection.”
Andrews will host Norwood’s Thursday afternoon market stand for the third year in a row, next to High Country Bicycles, from 3-7 p.m., beginning June 15. Produce and local meats will be available for walk-up purchases, and local CSA members will be able to pick up their boxes for the 18-week program.
Andrews said the foundation also supplies a farm-to-community program that serves lower-income Mountain Village residents.
“The Town of Mountain Village kind of started the program. They came to us with a proposal and funded it through their green incentive program,” Andrews said.
The farm to community program serves up to 85 families.
“We have received 48 applications to date,” said Lauren Kirn last Friday.
Kirn is the Environmental Efficiencies and Grant Coordinator for Mountain Village.
“The program begins on Wednesday, June 14, so we are hoping to have all 85 qualifying households approved and confirmed by the week prior,” she said.
Applications, qualifying information and instructions for the program are online at www.townofmountainvillage.com/farm-to-community.
This year’s CSA growers in Norwood include Sam Andrews’ Bird House Farm, Anne’s Garden at Indian Ridge Farm, and “a few little farms in the area,” said Andrews. Austin Family Farm in Paonia also contributes to the CSA boxes, as does Brianne Bonacquista of Bonacquista Land & Livestock, LLC, one of West End’s newer beef producers.
“Working with Sam Andrews and the CSA is super awesome,” said Bonacquista. “The whole supply and demand thing works really well; you know how much you need to butcher and not have too much … We can only eat so many beef sticks and summer sausages ourselves.”
Bonacquista is a family owned and operated business in Nucla, focused on pasture-raised, all-natural beef.
Currently, the CSA has about 140 members; Last year was 125.
“Every year it gets a little bigger,” Andrews said.
The FRESH Foundation is also looking for extra sets of hands.
“We’re looking for someone who’s tech savvy and interested in local food and increasing access to local food,” said Andrews.
They also need part-time seasonal help. Anyone “self-motivated, hard-working, community-oriented and interested in our mission of food security, growing a sustainable agricultural economy in our region, and making local food accessible, please consider applying,” the website says.
Andrews added, “I’m hoping to get more farmers in the Norwood and Nucla area involved in the CSA, so if folks are interested, reach out.”
For more information on the FRESH Foundation, to sign up for this year’s CSA pick-up in Norwood or Mountain Village, or apply for work, the public may visit www.freshfoodhub.net or email norwoodcollective@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.