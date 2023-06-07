The Town of Norwood and the Planning and Zoning Board met in a joint meeting about the raw water fill station on the town’s 19 acres that is under contract with Norwood Public School. Since the 19 acres, south of Cottonwood Creek on South Market Street, is being sold, the town needs to retain the fill station portion, which is approximately .55 of an acre.
“This is one of the last things that needed to be done,” town administrator Patti Grafmyer told The Norwood Post last week. “Everything else is taken care of.”
There is also a small discrepancy with the survey though. A 2019 survey from an adjacent property owner shows a six-inch difference from the most recent survey. Grafmyer said that has to be resolved and will be very soon.
“We are almost there,” she said.
The anticipated closing date is sometime this month, in June. Once the survey and plat are complete, the title company will set a date to make Norwood Public School the official owner.
School superintendent Todd Bittner told the Post he wished the school could have closed a few months ago. He said the winter was more extreme than anyone anticipated.
Bittner said while NPS has applied for the BEST Grant and was denied, the school is also the first alternate.
“Because of that, we are likely to go to a bond,” he said.
There is a bond meeting scheduled with school officials this week. After that meeting, the board will decide whether to move forward or not. Bittner said he will not have any details until later this week. As of press time, Bittner could not speak to whether the district would go to the voters this November with a ballot question.
But, the existing school building continues to deteriorate — “exponentially,” according to Bittner.
He said the school has done everything it can for “due diligence,” but it’s not working. In the past, school officials have discussed mold, leaks, foundation issues, lead and more.
Bittner said it’s possible that Norwood will also reapply for the BEST Grant. He said West End Public Schools applied four times before it was awarded. He said it’s not common for any school to get it on the first try.
The superintendent said at this point there is no way to pay for the new school. And, the current property is too small to build on, and also many serious issues with safety and code exist.
He agreed the worst case scenario is that the school owns a property (the 19 acres) that it can eventually build on when the funding allows.
“The school will have to expand at some point,” he said. “That’s the reason we bought the new Pinion Park home, to house a teacher family.”
Bittner said he’s committed to making long-term investments in Norwood Public School.
Regarding the other property in Norwood that is to be developed, the 38 acres off Spruce Street, Grafmyer said it’s still on hold. No application has been filed. The town administrator said she thinks the new owner, Mountain Village, is focused on developing parcels closer to its municipality in the East End. She thinks when those projects are underway, the owner will likely reassess its housing needs and see what’s next.
