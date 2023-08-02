According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the median household income in San Miguel County is $70,965. Families with household incomes not much lower than that may be eligible for food, nutrition and medical assistance.
For 25 years, Amy Eriksen has been helping families with infants and young children in Ouray and San Miguel counties learn about nutrition and wellness through the Federal Women, Infants, and Children program (WIC), and in 2021 started the Family Wellness Program of the San Juans (FWP), a similar but unique program.
Both programs are open for enrollment.
Neither program is simply about financial assistance.
“The biggest thing we do is educating families about healthy habits in those first five years of a child’s life,” said Eriksen, who is the Program Director of FWP and the bilingual Nutrition Educator and Lactation Counselor for WIC.
To be eligible for either program, a caregiver must be pregnant, postpartum, breastfeeding or have a child under five years old.
“There are families who might be reluctant to apply for the programs,” Eriksen said. “What I tell them is, ‘This is to help you feed your family better and spend more time with your kids. This can help you stay home more as opposed to working more, and being away from your kids.’”
Nationally, the WIC program serves 6,260,144 women, infants, and children combined, based on USDA 2022 reports. Approximately half of that number is infants. In addition to providing financial assistance with food, Eriksen and her team — and teams all over the U.S. — provide education on nutrition, breastfeeding and access to other programs.
Eriksen doesn’t only work with moms. She loves when dads or even the whole family comes in. “We always encourage dads to come, though it’s often not practical,” Eriksen said. “It’s helpful for dads to be getting the same information, so they understand how best to support their partners and children.”
Not only that, “Everybody needs a pat on the back. We all need to hear that we're doing a good job,” she added.
The main difference between the WIC and FWP program is the income requirement. For people applying for WIC, their income can be up to 185 percent of the federal poverty level. For a household of three that’s $45,991 per year. The FWP requirement is 260 percent or less of the federal poverty level. For a household of three, that’s $64,632 per year.
More information on the income percentages for FWP may be found at sanjuanfamilywellness.com/about. An income calculator may be found at cdphe.colorado.gov/federal-poverty-level-calculator.
Both programs offer nutrition counseling, breastfeeding education/support and food assistance. Both offer medical referrals. FWP includes financial assistance with wellness visits.
Ericksen said, “One of the most outstanding qualities of our programs is the robust farmers market collaborations, which simultaneously supports our local growers and family health. Every family on WIC receives $100 monthly to use at farmers markets or on farm shares. Those on FWP receive a monthly box of locally-grown and produced food year-around.”
Both programs are supported by local public health departments, the Telluride Foundation, and, this year, Caring for Colorado.
One client of Eriksen’s wrote, “The Family Wellness Program has helped me understand the value of self-care. When you take better care of yourself, you can take better care of your family. Amy has given me the tools to support myself and my family’s overall well-being. We are so grateful to be a part of this amazing program.”
Eriksen may be contacted at 970-708-4365 or by email at aeriksen@ourayco.gov.
