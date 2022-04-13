For Jim and Gretchen Wells, running Grand Avenue Parts wasn’t just a business. It was a way of life. Established in 1984, it’s been the longest running company in Norwood. After 38 years, it changes hands this month.
Jim Wells grew up back East. There, he met is wife, Gretchen, while she was in college in Maine. Gretchen invited her husband to visit Colorado and see where she grew up on the Western Slope. They first made a trip out in the 1970s to explore.
“I said ‘This is the place to be, I never want to leave here,’” Jim told The Norwood Post last week.
The Wells family had wanted to live and work in the same town, and since Gretchen’s family had a background in the automotive business and Jim knew a thing or two about it, they opened their store, Grand Avenue Parts, in Norwood in 1984 in the Rooney Building, where Black Bear Trading later stood.
They rented that space until 1990, when they moved the parts store to the top of Norwood Hill. Jim remembers Billy Boyd having Boyd Automotive in the same vicinity.
Grand Avenue Parts remained there for about a decade.
In 2001, they took the shop back to town proper, and it’s been there ever since.
This month, though, when the sale is final, the Wells family will hand over the keys to Jeremy and Carrie Townshend, of Norwood.
“It feels like it’s time,” Jim said in the interview. “I have enjoyed it all the way through. I’ve enjoyed the business, and the people of Norwood have been great.”
The customer base has enabled the Wells to make a living and and also give back to the town. Over the years, they’ve been proud to make donations to Norwood Public Schools, 4-H clubs, along with fair and rodeo.
They’ve also been grateful to work in Norwood, the place they love living, so they didn’t have to commute. In this way, they were able to attend their children’s school and sporting events, and more.
The Wells’ children, now grown — Jon, Mary and Adam Wells — all graduated from Norwood High School, and Grand Avenue Parts helped put those kids through college, too.
When the Wells kids were little, they grew up in the shop, making forts and playing while Dad worked. As they got older, they helped work for the business at times.
For those wondering, the Wells are not going anywhere. They are deeply rooted in Norwood. They love their home, and so do their children and grandchildren who visit. Additionally, Jim serves on Norwood Water Commission and is also the president of Norwood Fire Protection District’s board. Gretchen serves the Norwood Chamber of Commerce, the Just for Kids Foundation, the Lone Cone Legacy Trust and helps run parades and other events.
“We’ll enjoy more free time and get some things done we’ve put off,” Jim said.
They’ll also help the Townsends get their feet on the ground as they take the business over. Jim said he will stay on a for a bit to assist in the transition.
The Wells are grateful to the people of Norwood. Jim said the repair shops have supported them; so have farms and ranches who’ve needed parts for maintenance. His customers have been loyal over the years. Jim said he’s also grateful to his wife for her behind-the-scenes support with the books, financial aspects and more.
