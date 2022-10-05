After what could be considered a tough few years for Norwood’s football program, athletic director Kyle Dinsmore told The Norwood Post that seems to be changing. With more kids on the team than in recent history, along with new coaching staff, he’s pleased with the direction Maverick football is headed.
“We did have more come out than we anticipated,” Dinsmore said. “We still only have 15 kids, but that is good, because we have a nice group of juniors, and next year coming up we expect to get 12 freshmen.”
On the team are Owen Dinsmore, Jackson Dinsmore, Aiden Walton, Steele Arnold, Arthur Connelly, Brycen Rummel, Tony Holguin, Owen Tackett, Joseph Casillas, Jose Zunich, Hemmy O’Brien, Josh Platt, Jackson Veal, Coulter Shumway and Brody Richardson.
The Mavericks are a combined team for football, with six kids coming up from Nucla and one from Telluride.
Seniors this year are Tony Holguin and Aiden Walton, both of Norwood.
In the beginning, Dinsmore said only 11-12 were projected to play. Because of that, the team is now competing on a hybrid schedule in both JV and varsity games. He said that’s been good, but he’s worried about next year, since the JV schedule is a two-year commitment. He plans on talking to CHSAA to see if Norwood can get out of that for next year.
Dinsmore said having Brad Campbell as head coach has been a good thing. Campbell, an NHS alum, is a younger coach, and Dinsmore said he’s got the energy and knowledge to work well with the players.
“(Campbell) stepped in at a great time,” Dinsmore said, “in the upswing with freshmen and middle school. He’s been subbing in the school and around a lot. It’s looking good for coaches right now."
Additionally, Morgan Rummell is an assistant coach, along with Blade Harrigan — both also young, energetic men from the local area.
And, the Mavericks have wins to reflect on. The boys beat Sanford’s JV team and Plateau Valley’s varsity in overtime. They also took down Monticello’s JV team.
On Friday, they won the homecoming game against Dove Creek, 42-0.
“It rained hard the entire game, but it didn’t slow down the running game,” Dinsmore said. “The running game was dominating with Joseph Casillas and Owen Tackett leading the way with a pair of touchdowns each. Other Mavericks that scored touchdowns were Steele Arnold, Jackson Dinsmore and Jose Zunich.”
Between the kids and the coaches, Dinsmore said he’s happy. He said the guys are learning a lot, and he’s grateful the kids want to get out there and play.
He thinks the interaction with the community is getting even better, too. For Pioneer Day, the football team and volleyball teams had a float and promoted school spirit. Additionally, the boys are attending the girls volleyball games, and the girls are showing up to support Maverick football.
For Dinsmore the energy is a welcome relief after the worst of the COVID pandemic, followed by a drop in some student participation in athletics.
“We’re starting to come out of it finally,” he said.
He added he’s also happy the volleyball program is where it’s at today, with more girls coming out to play and coaches like Ramona Rummell and Sheri Carr-Lacosse in charge.
