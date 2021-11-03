Representatives from the Lone Cone Library and the Town of Norwood were watching the election results on Tuesday, Nov. 2. Both library and the town went to the ballot for the purpose of protecting their respective budgets from Proposition 120. Election results were not official during the evening of Nov. 2, and then leaders in both districts were eager to learn what the people of Norwood decided.
As of press time Tuesday, the Town of Norwood’s ballot question was passing with 36 in favor of freezing the current assessment rate and 30 voting against it.
For the same question regarding Lone Cone Library, it looked to be a closer race and a loss for the library. As of press time Tuesday, 114 people voted for freezing the current assessment rate; 122 voted against it.
Proposition 120, previously called Ballot Initiative 27, allowed for the lowering of assessment rates, which could negatively impact taxing districts.
It was the repeal of Gallagher in 2020 that opened the door to changes in property assessment rates, as was the case with Proposition 120. Other propositions in the future could pose similar threats to taxing district budgets in years to come.
At the risk of losing tax revenue, which would cut yearly budgets, the town and library put forth the ballot question asking voters to freeze the assessment rate currently in place.
In October, Carrie Andrew, the library director, reported the “vulnerability of the library’s budget, post-repeal of Gallagher,” and said that it was not sustainable long-term. She said if the assessment rates were not frozen, the library could potentially cut staff hours, halt certain programs or limit some services.
Town administrator Patti Grafmyer previously stated that if assessment rates were not frozen, town services could be impacted: cuts to park expansions, limited snow plowing and also a possible reduction in other town maintenance areas.
Both community leaders expressed that the questions were written to protect districts by allowing their budgets to remain stable.
This year, the library may be safe, however.
In San Miguel County, the majority of voters were against Proposition 120. As of press time, 1,264 voted against the question, with 658 voting for it. At the state level, the question was also failing. More than 1 million Coloradoans went to the polls, with the majority voting against Proposition 120.
“Proposition 120 failing is good,” Andrew told The Norwood Post Tuesday evening before midnight. “But, I’d really like to win, so we don’t have to fight this battle every election cycle.”
Other local special districts in Norwood did consider going to the ballot in 2021 — for example, the Norwood Fire Protection District, the Norwood Park and Recreation District and more. However, those districts opted to not ask voters for a freeze of assessment rates for various reasons related to their organizations, including the cost of participating in the election.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.