Norwood wrestling coach Kyle Dinsmore said Saturday’s quad meet went “pretty well” with Dove Creek, Mancos and Ignacio wrestling in the Norwood High School gym. The coach added the Maverick team knew going in that Mancos would be tough.
Jarret Sinks, now wrestling at 120 pounds rather than 106 like he did the last two years, had a match against Levi Martin of Mancos. Sinks was initially winning, but made one mistake and ended up losing. Dinsmore said it was close and admitted that Sinks doesn’t lose often.
He said the Mavericks have only been practicing the last three weeks, because of the limitations of the COVID-19 pandemic. The season is only five weeks long, with an additional two weeks for regionals and the state tournament.
This year, Norwood has Aiden Walton wrestling at 106 pounds, Sinks at 120, Joshua Alexander at 132, Gage Owen at 145, Cash Joseph at 152, Brayden Magallon at 160, Ray Elder at 170 and Colton Harris at 182.
Dinsmore said Magallon wrestled Chase Moore of Mancos, who is one of the state’s Top 5 wrestlers. Magallon went into overtime with Moore and lost by takedown. Still, coach said it was a “really good showing” and thinks Magallon can win over Moore the next time.
“The last two days Brayden, one of our best guys, had three of the Top 5 guys this weekend. He had a tough weekend, stiff competition,” he said. “He was hanging with all of them. It’s promising.”
Harris won the only match against Mancos for Norwood. He had to face Colt Fury and ended up throwing his opponent in what Dinsmore said was one the best moves he’d seen since he began coaching in Norwood.
“He ended up pinning him in the first period. That was the only one we won against Mancos,” he said.
At the same time, Norwood won most all of their matches against Ignacio and every single match against Dove Creek. Paige Franklin, wrestling at 127 pounds, a female wrestling for Norwood, wrestled two other females from Ignacio.
“She went out there and pinned that (first) girl,” Dinsmore said. “Then one other girl, two weight classes heavier, asked if she wanted to wrestle. Paige got two pins; she did really well. I’m really impressed with her.”
That the school was able to have a few fans in the building was a good thing, he said. Norwood permitted 40 people at a time, and parents were able to get in and see their kids compete. Some schools at away duals have not permitted parents to enter the facilities. Dinsmore said to keep the environment clean, the Norwood gym was emptied after every dual and sprayed down for the next group. He said the whole thing lasted longer than it should have, but getting to wrestle was worth it. He said at one point this year, he wasn’t sure wrestling would happen at all.
On Friday, the Mavericks wrestled Meeker and Hotchkiss. Dinsmore said the matches went really well and the team only lost because of forfeit. Out of 14 weight classes, Norwood can only fill eight.
“If we don’t wrestle at 113 pounds, and they have one, we lose six points,” he said. “Do that a few times and it’s kind of hard to win those duals.”
On Thursday, Norwood heads to Dove Creek for a quad meet that includes Dolores and Nucla. On Saturday, Norwood will host Rangely, Paonia and Nucla.
