It’s been a year since Wide Sky Arts Collective (WSAC) last produced a play on The Livery stage, introducing some new voices to Norwood’s theater-going community and reprising some that have been treading the boards since the inception of theater in the refurbished livery in 2007. This June, nine local actors will gather on The Livery stage, this time in the comedy “Doublewide, Texas.”
From Dramatists Play Services (DPS), by the renowned writing team Jessie Jones, Nicholas Hope and Jamie Wooten, comes a cast of characters that “everyone will find someone or something to connect with,” said director and actor Liza Tanguay.
Tanguay plays Joveeta Crumpler, a 48-year-old single, professional woman who “has had it up to here, having been passed over again for a promotion at work,” according to DPS’s website. She also “has an ongoing battle to keep her feisty mother, Caprice [Ellen Metrick], out of the local bar and worries that her good-ol’-boy brother, Baby Crumpler [Peter Lundeen], is taking his participation in a womanless beauty pageant way too seriously,” the description continues.
Raelyn Aldrich, the youngest of the cast, is, “for the first time going to be taking on a real honest-to-goodness adult role,” said Tanguay.
Aldrich plays “Joveeta’s big-hearted best friend, Georgia Dean Rudd,” who according to the description, “is struggling to keep her diner and finances afloat, but she can’t curb her impulse to take in every stray cat, possum, and armadillo that wanders by.”
Kristen Noonan plays the “brusque and down-to-earth” Big Ethel Slatterwhite. She visited around the West End this past weekend, distributing posters for the play. She was in character, and in her costume of brightly-colored nurse’s scrubs, pink 1970s glasses and fake pearls.
Noonan was in plays at The Livery 10 years ago, but hasn’t been recently.
“We’re always so busy hustling. I’m doing things I have to do, but not things I want to do. Sure, the play is difficult,” she continued, “and time-consuming, but I am making time for it because it’s fun. I hope to inspire more people to get involved.”
Rafa Gutierrez, who played the almost completely silent observer in his debut role in last year’s production of “Man, Woman, Flower,” has stepped forward to be, as named in the script, the “good-looking and charismatic” Lomax Tanner.
Claire Jacobs plays Lark, a young, pregnant traveler who shows up in the fictional town of Tugaloo, Texas. Her dad, Corey Jacobs, is Haywood Sloggett, described in the script as the “elderly and cranky” neighbor from across the road.
And, to “step out of her box,” according to Tanguay, Carissa Reiner, U.S. Bank’s Norwood branch manager, came on at the last minute to appear in her debut role as Starla Pudney, which the script describes as “the mayor’s high-maintenance wife.”
Though she started out as director, Tanguay stepped in to play a major character.
“I don’t even consider myself a director, because this is such a team effort,” she said.
Tanguay did the work of finding the script, scheduling the table read in March, and knowing the play well enough to have an idea of who would be good for each role.
Noonan added, “It’s not just the actors that make the play. We need set builders, technicians for the lights and sound, volunteers at the door and bar.”
She invited community members to participate on the evenings of the show.
“Just stretch your skills and try something new,” she said.
“Doublewide, Texas" will show at The Livery in Norwood June 8-10. Doors open at 6:45 p.m.; Show starts at 7:15 p.m. Tickets are $15 for adults, and $10 for teens. Kids are free. For more information, the public may visit Wide Sky Arts Collective on Facebook. To volunteer, email play@norwoodparkandrec.org and type “Doublewide” in the subject line.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.