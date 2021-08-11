The Lone Cone Legacy Trust (LCLT), an endowment created to preserve and support the Wright’s Mesa area, is now accepting applications for its 2021 Community Grants cycle, where funds will be awarded to local nonprofits and community organizations. Those interested in applying should visit loneconelegacy.org to find the criteria and application. Candidates can apply for up to $2,500. Those engaged in youth programs and youth organizations are especially encouraged to apply, as $5,000 of the total grant pool is specified for these initiatives. The application deadline is Sept. 3.
The annual Community Grants cycle is made possible by the generous donations from the Norwood community. In April, the LCLT received a $5,000 donation from long-time local Mark Vandenberg to fund grants toward nonprofits and community organizations providing programs for youth and children. This donation was a challenge match, meaning LCLT needed to raise an additional $5,000. The community stepped up to the plate, exceeding the goal in raising $6,995.
Also, the annual Ride the Rockies race came through Norwood, and Lisa Foxwell, George Lewis, David Haight, Robin Hovey, Sheila Grother, Gretchen Wells, Emily Haight, Kelvin Verity, April Montgomery and Karen Gauvey volunteered at the beer tent, raising $369 for the trust’s portion of sales, plus $232 in tips, all of which goes toward the trust's endowment.
Due to COVID, the LCLT was unable to host its annual Harvest Celebration in 2020. However, as vaccinations have been made widely available and CDC regulations have been updated, the trust is excited to announce that the 2021 Harvest Celebration Dinner will be hosted on Oct. 2 at the Livery, with a buffet-style dinner, featuring local caterers, a silent auction, a live band, dancing and child care.
Tickets are $50 each, or $90 for a pair, and available at loneconelegacy.org, the LCLT’s Facebook page and Eventbrite. Additionally, tickets will be available at the door until capacity is reached.
Current county COVID guidelines will be followed.
This year, the trust has passed the $100,000 mark in its investment fund and has given out $26,383 in grants since 2015. The trust’s board expressed its gratitude to the community for the charitable donations.
“Any amount donated is incredibly helpful and greatly appreciated,” the board said in a news release last week. “People interested in making donations to the trust can go to loneconelegacy.org and click on the ‘donate now’ button displayed on the site’s front page.”
Donations can also be mailed to the LCLT at P.O. box 565, Norwood, CO 81423. To sign up for monthly donations, the public may email vista@telluridefoundation.org for assistance.
Since the trust was founded in 2013 by local visionary citizens with technical assistance from the Telluride Foundation, it has raised more than $100,000 through local donations and events. These events include the Harvest Celebration, the Pioneer Day Car Show, Telluride Gives, match grants, monthly automatic deposit donations and other general donations. Last year, the trust gave out $9,175 in community grants.
To keep the overhead expenses of the endowment to a minimum, all donations are managed by a local volunteer board, and all funds are invested in a separate fund managed by the Telluride Foundation. This maximizes the investment pool and allows the endowment to benefit from the portfolio management provided, free of charge, by the foundation’s expert investment committee. The fund management services used by the foundation are the same as those used by major nonprofit foundations, universities, hospitals and municipalities for long-term investments.
