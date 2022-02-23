The Town of Norwood will hold a municipal election in April to fill two available trustee seats. Now, three people — Morgan Rummel, Niven Drybrough and John Doston — are vying for those two spots on the town board. John Dotson shared with The Norwood Post why he’s running for town trustee.
Dotson said he and his wife, Pam, moved to Norwood nine-and-a-half years ago, so that he could serve as the senior pastor of Norwood Christian Church. Since then he’s already served on various local boards.
“From the very beginning, I began serving as president of the Fair Board, the president of the Norwood Chamber of Commerce and a member of the Planning & Zoning Board for the Town of Norwood,” he said. “It has always been my opinion that a person should use their talents to serve the community they live in.”
Dotson’s career began in the U.S. Armed Forces. Following his tour in the Marine Corp as an office manager, he began college to obtain a criminal justice degree. It was during that time he took a position as a law enforcement officer in southern California.
Later, having served in that position for several years, he changed careers and became a licensed general building contractor in California and Oregon. He spent the next 15 years as a successful small business owner. Next was his entrance into the church.
“I was called into the ministry in 1994 and attended college in Idaho, where I received a bachelor of science degree in ministry,” he said. “During my college years I planted a church and remained its senior pastor until moving to Norwood.”
While also serving the church he established in Idaho, he taught part-time for Boise State University and also the College of Western Idaho.
Dotson said he believes he has a diverse background and the skills to help lead the Town of Norwood into a greater future. He said already because of his previous service to local boards and organizations, he’s had the opportunity to work with the town’s staff and administration. He said he already understands Norwood’s unique workings and challenges.
“I also understand that we are facing some major challenges that need leaders up to the task,” he said, “leaders who are proactive, not reactive, leaders who are willing to get in and do the hard work of governing.”
Dotson said Norwood is growing, and he feels the town needs to be ready. What he sees as highly important are the issues of infrastructure, including water, sewer and roads; however, he also said at the forefront of government now is the work on the new housing subdivisions, a new school and a new fire station — “to name a few,” he added.
“If these issues are addressed correctly, they will only help the people of Norwood and the surrounding area move gently into a bright new future where everyone benefits,” he said.
