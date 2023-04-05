Norwood High School graduate (2022) Calder Spor left town nearly a year ago for basic training in the U.S. Army, and since then has lived in South Carolina and in Georgia. Now he’s headed for South Korea and looking forward to the adventure and future possibilities his military training is making available for him.
“It’s going to be crazy,” said Spor. “I’m getting to experience something that’s just completely different, especially just out of high school, to what my peers are doing. I get to go to Korea.”
Spor just completed his 19-week advanced individual training as a network communications systems specialist, a new information technology career path that the Army created nearly a year ago, just in time for Spor to have it as an option.
According to the U.S. Army recruiting website, “The tech job joins others in the Army’s Signal Corps career field and combines several existing … jobs into one. The new occupation,” the description continued, “will ensure soldiers develop a well-rounded skillset and will prepare them to meet the growing demands of operating in an increasingly technology-rich battlespace.”
Spor said that the reason he chose this career path was “because there are a lot of certificates you can get that lead to good jobs; it’s hands-on communications training that I can use in or out of the Army.”
He wasn’t exactly sure what he’d be doing once he arrived in late March at Fort Humphries, South Korea, but Spor expected to be focusing initially on the basic upkeep of communications equipment. He’s also looking forward to the food. His cousin, Jesse Efurd of Montrose, served at Fort Humphries years ago, and Spor said, “He told me where the good food is and where the good bowling alley is.”
The most challenging aspect for Spor so far is just “the day-to-day,” he said. “It definitely gets old sometimes — wake up at 4:30 a.m. every day, go to PT (physical training), shower, eat, sit in school all day. … I usually just went to sleep at night when I got back to my bunk.”
Rick Williams, Spor’s academic counselor at Norwood School, retired from the Army in 2006, but he said he doesn’t just focus on one avenue for all students.
“I encourage students to find out what’s interesting to them,” he said.
To that end, Williams added, “We do a lot of testing that allows them to find out.”
Colorado students are required to have one of three tests — ASVAB, SAT or ACT — to graduate, unless they complete a capstone project senior year. Norwood offers the ASVAB twice, once in sophomore and once in junior year.
“Calder prepared for the ASVAB,” said Williams. “He came in to get student guides, asked for help from teachers and earned a really good score. Because of that, he had a variety of job offers. He really capitalized on what we had available at the school. He set himself up in school to be successful, and that’s what I encourage all students to do, whatever their choice might be, college, trade school, work force or the military.”
Williams added that the ASVAB isn’t just for students interested in the military. The results help with both civilian and military career exploration and planning.
“Taking the ASVAB in school made it easy,” said Spor, “and when I got my results back, I was like, ‘Dang, I could actually do something.’ I got a list of jobs from my recruiter and picked one.”
Spor will have the option at the end of this year to stay at Fort Humphries in Korea or be assigned somewhere else.
