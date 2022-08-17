At the Norwood Town Board of Trustees’ meeting, held Aug. 10, officials discussed the 19-acre parcel that is up for sale, along with the town’s bigger picture for growth and development. Now, officials are ready to start the lengthy process of the master plan review and update.
At the beginning of the meeting, trustees discussed the land purchase agreement of the 19 cares. The school had recently been under a verbal agreement with the Town of Norwood. Last week though, town officials reviewed a written agreement in an executive session before the regular meeting. Later, in the regular meeting, trustees voted to edit the land purchase agreement and send it back to school officials for their review.
Also on the agenda was a discussion regarding the town’s master plan, an item placed by Mayor Candy Meehan. She told the board the town is growing, and it’s time to take another look at Norwood’s plan.
“We need to step back and ascertain what we want to see our town grow into,” she said.
The last master plan update was done in 2008. Now, Meehan said Norwood has an “obligation” to do the work, considering the growth that’s happening. The Pinion Park neighborhood is under construction currently, and the Spruce Street parcel has been purchased by the Town of Mountain Village, with plans for development underway.
Meehan said town officials need to open the door to exploration of the master plan update update — what it will entail to revamp it, and what it will cost.
Trustee Niven Drybrough asked if the town couldn’t just build off the existing master plan.
Town administrator Patti Grafmyer said yes, there’s already an existing plan with a good “backbone” or “skeleton.” She said that plan may have parts that “hold true,” but since the town is now growing, more needs to be considered.
The master plan update process will require working the the town’s attorney, the Planning & Zoning Board and more.
“It’s not an overnight process,” Grafmyer said.
Town Clerk Amanda Pierce added that the open space areas and trails are also a part of the master plan. She said the updating process can also help the town go for additional grants for support, and it can also assist in the budgeting process.
Pierce told trustees the update process is completed by the Town of Norwood officially, but other entities may be included, though they have may their own master plans, too.
“This is a very long process,” Pierce said.
Trustee Jaime Schultz asked about a pre-planning process. She said she felt it was important for trustees to become familiar with the existing plan first, in order to become informed and to then go forward.
Pierce said there was no need for concern. She said even beginning the process could take a few months.
“It won’t start tomorrow,” she said.
The master plan is available on the town’s website, but town staff agreed to send trustees a copy over email.
Trustees made a motion to begin the “exploration” of updating Norwood’s master plan. That motion was unanimously approved.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.