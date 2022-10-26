In the late 1960s, Nancy Wells’ older brother Rusty was a Boy Scout Ranger working at the Philmont Scout Ranch in New Mexico. He led younger scouts backpacking all summer, and got paid for it. Jealous, Nancy wanted the same since backpacking was her passion and wilderness adventure was everything to her.
Growing up in Denver, she’d been a girl scout, camp counselor and one of the first female Colorado Outward Bound graduates. She was determined to climb even higher. So, at the crack of midnight on New Year’s Eve 1969 — the moment girls were first allowed to join the Boy Scouts of America Explorer Program — she signed up. Once granted membership, she immediately applied to become a Philmont Ranger.
Only it was a pilot program, and Philmont wasn’t ready for girls.
She kept at it, applying every year until 1972, when her persistence paid off and she was offered the position as a first female ranger, along with Kathy Leach from Texas.
The young women were experienced and figured they’d be leading trail crews right away, but that’s not what happened. There were no facilities for them, and there was some resistance and frustration from Philmont managers.
Instead of exploring the backcountry, the first female rangers found themselves relegated to headquarters, bored with plenty of time to fine-tune outdoor skills, like axe-throwing.
Later, the higher-ups realized that the females were overqualified, compared to many of their counterparts, and they were finally given the chance to prove themselves.
And they did, leading trail crews for the rest of that summer.
Wells then got a degree in wildlife biology from the University of Montana and a teaching certificate from Metro State. She was offered a science teaching job in the tiny farming community of Venango, Nebraska. She found her career calling and discovered her next passion.
She’d already taken advanced first-aid classes, and when she realized that she was one of the only people in town during the day, she started training as an EMT and joined the Venango fire department. On the day of her first out-of-control controlled burn, she fell in love with fighting fires.
Fifteen years later, the Venango school closed, and Wells looked for jobs all over. She worked one year in Humphrey, Nebraska, where she proved she could drive the fire department’s tanker without stalling it, and became the first female firefighter and EMT on the department. In 1993, her best friend and former Venango teacher Janice Dolezal wrangled Wells an interview with the Norwood school. To Wright’s Mesa she came to teach, and so began her 30-year career with the Norwood Fire Protection District.
To this day, Wells continues her fire and EMS community service after thousands of fire calls, medical emergencies and ambulance hospital transports.
And, recently this year Wells and Leach attended the 50th anniversary of the Philmont Women Rangers in New Mexico. For them, it was a reminder of their personal growth and discovery, and a gift to see how their legacy opened doors for generations of other women from across the nation. Many came to the celebration and were reminded of how they, too, were able to walk in the beauty of nature, help others and lead crews on the trail to life-changing experiences.
Wells still carries on the scouting and firefighting traditions in Norwood. From starting a campfire to putting it out, from bandaging a cut to saving a life, representatives of Norwood Fire Protection District said she represents the care and compassion that are fundamental to community safety and the success of rural fire and EMS districts like Norwood.
She retired from teaching in 2016, but still tutors and hosts exchange students. She has no plans to retire from firefighting anytime soon.
“I’m going to keep doing it as long as I can,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.