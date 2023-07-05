We say it again and again: it takes a village to raise a child. What we don't say and sometimes forget is that when those children grow up, they raise the village right back, which is what Sarah Setzer, Norwood High School graduate (2008), is planning to do, after she takes her brand-new, hard-earned registered nursing (RN) degree to the University of Washington (UW) for a two-year residency.
“I had other great offers from other hospitals,” said Setzer, “but the University of Washington was my first choice, because it’s one of the best nursing residencies in the nation.”
Setzer earned a full-time position in the cardiac rehabilitation unit of UW’s Medical Center-Montlake in Seattle, which has earned seven consecutive “Magnet” designations for gold-standard nursing excellence, as defined by the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC).
Cindy Sayre, the chief nursing officer at the Montlake campus told the University of Washington Medicine newsroom on Nov. 18, 2002, that the the Magnet recognition is for having outstanding clinical practices and “for having protocols that empower nurses to be autonomous, to initiate change to policy and clinical care, and to advance into roles with greater responsibility. ‘Nurses … [are] supported to practice at the highest scope of their license.’”
It’s a culture that Setzer knows and appreciates from growing up in Norwood and from the nursing program at Pueblo Community College (PCC) Southwest in Durango. Not only did Setzer have a neighbor who helped her with her dog on her clinical days, who helped her choose directions and reminded her that the program’s challenges and difficulty were temporary, her class was “a fantastic group of people,” she said.
“I was really fortunate that I had a terrific support system the whole time. It’s not always like that — it can be really competitive. We supported each other. We were just trying to be good people and become better for our community,” she said.
Setzer started at PCC with a class of 30; 26 graduated. An average grade above 77 percent was required to stay in the program.
“It was really hard, extremely challenging, and the learning curve was huge,” she said.
She started in the fall of 2020 to meet the nursing prerequisites at Fort Lewis College, and then attended the two-year RN program at PCC Southwest. Setzer graduated on May 13. She plans to earn her bachelor’s degree while working at UW and hopes to go on for a master’s in nursing, though she’s not yet sure what her focus will be.
At some point, Setzer wants to give back to the Four Corners region.
“I want to eventually come back to the Southwest and use all that experience to help people here,” she said.
Setzer has a lot of thanks for growing up in Norwood.
“I was so fortunate to get so many amazing women mentors in Norwood,” she said, and listed Marty Schmalz, Debbie Duffield, Grace Herndon and Julie Thorneycroft, to name a few.
“It’s such a joy to help kids thrive,” said Schmalz, who served on a number of boards in Norwood and San Miguel County, including the Norwood School Board. She positively impacted the lives of several Norwood students and is still in contact with Setzer.
Setzer added that the work ethic which makes her successful is also a result of her Norwood background.
“You can’t succeed in Norwood by doing things half-way. I’ve applied that work ethic throughout my life,” she said.
“The people that make the effort with kids when they are young are so important,” she added. “It does make a huge impact on the youth, teaching them how to work well and how to work with other humans.”
