At the October monthly meeting, the Norwood Town Board of Trustees voted to extend the law enforcement contract with San Miguel County Sheriff’s Office. Later, the board also approved the disbursement of the town marshal’s equipment. They voted to sell the 2022 Tahoe and other items. Patti Grafmyer, the town’s administrator, said the town could recoup every penny of what’s been spent.
Later, Randy Harris, the public works director, said the last month was busy for his crew, prepping for parades and working on drainage issues. Public works has also been winterizing spaces like the splash pad and the raw water system.
He said the rains have made for “quite the battle.” Now on his list is cleaning culverts and getting the roadways ready for winter.
Meehan suggested taking some of the marshal’s funds that are to be collected through the upcoming disbursement and purchasing another vehicle for public works, since the crew needs one.
Now is the time of year that the board works on the next year’s budget. Grafmyer presented trustees with the 2023 draft budget. A work session is upcoming to further discuss and work on it.
Grafmyer said trustees could see in the draft a cost-of-living raise for the town’s employees. Additionally, there’s a raise in the monies allocated for Juvenile Diversion. That went up from $1,400 to $6,000. Grafmyer said she’d get statistics from the sheriff’s office for details on that increase.
The town is additionally looking at hiring a deputy clerk and potentially a code enforcement officer.
Regarding the town’s acreage under agreement with Norwood Public’s Schools, that is moving forward. The school was set to have a work session with their board Monday, and then some public meetings were on the books for the near future. Grafmyer said an official contract for the land purchase will be signed afterward, and the town attorney will become involved.
As far as the Mountain Village development on Spruce Street, it’s on pause. Representatives from Mountain Village will not be presenting an application for development this year, but will wait for 2023. Grafmyer said it gives Norwood time to work on potentially adding a building department or just preparing in general for the project.
Amanda Pierce, the town clerk, said the Safer to Schools sidewalk grant through CDOT has updates. Officials from CDOT came and walked the site. Afterward, they said the sidewalk project will take longer than expected.
Still, the work will be “substantial” for the town regarding drainage and esthetics.
“We’re excited about the project,” Pierce said. “We’re looking forward to it.”
Now, the town is taking into consideration the trees that have to come down and a DOLA match grant that could help with funding, too. It’s looking like 2024 for the construction and completion, however.
The utility billing program was voted in by the sanitation and water districts. Now, the town will prepare for implementing the new program. The automatic pay system and electronic billing system will soon be rolled out, maybe even sometime during the first quarter of next year.
