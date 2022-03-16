John Mansfield updated town staff and trustees in the March 9 board meeting on the short-term rental status in Norwood. He said he’s been working on the issue with Town Administrator Patti Grafmyer and Town Planner Henry Hemphill.
According to Mansfield, Norwood is “in a real good situation.”
He said there are not many out-of-town investors on Wright’s Mesa, as compared to other surrounding communities. In Telluride and Mountain Village alone, where the population is roughly 3,000, there are 1,500 short-term rental units on the market. Those short-term rental units make for quick stays for wealthy vacationers, while driving out those who need an affordable long-term place to live.
“They’ve got a problem,” Mansfield told Norwood officials. “We are in good shape.”
He added that some reasonable legislation is set for Norwood, which will allow for people that own their home and live in it to rent it out periodically when they’re away. Mansfield agreed that type of rental can help folks with mortgage payments.
Mansfield said the real issue is working to eliminate absentee landlords and corporations, whose goal is to buy up housing to make large amounts of money by “(jacking) prices way up.”
“The money they can make is so extreme,” he said.
He said one important reason for regulating Norwood’s market has to do with maintaining real neighborhoods, where people are responsible and active in their community. Otherwise, owners are not present. Neither then are community leaders and people to serve or boards or work in local institutions.
Mansfield said under Norwood’s new legislation, short-term rental owners would be required to have a business license. They’d have to prove safety too.
Hemphill has been studying the issue in Dolores, Ridgway and Ouray on behalf of Norwood. He told Mansfield a few of those places waited to long to enact legislation, and they’re now in litigation over short-term rentals. He discovered some communities didn’t realize they had a problem until it had gotten out of hand.
Mansfield said the Town of Ouray is experiencing lawsuits over the issue.
At the end of Mansfield’s report, Mayor Kieffer Parrino praised him for his work on the issue.
“Thank you for following up on that,” Parrino said.
