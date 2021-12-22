Norwood Public Schools has announced work is resuming on its master planning. A meeting was scheduled for Dec. 10, but that was pushed back until after the New Year. Mike Morlang, school board president, told The Norwood Post that the COVID pandemic made the process nearly impossible in March of 2020 when the work was then taking off.
Now, Neenan Archistruction is hosting meetings in Norwood to pick back up on the master plan, and Morlang said there is much to consider. The bottom line is that the school is old.
For years, school community members have discussed issues with the boiler and heating and cooling. He said the security piece is also huge.
“Armed personnel is just one small part of getting a secure facility,” he said. “It’s part of that multi-layered approach.”
Last summer, new school superintendent Todd Bittner lamented the 20-something entries and exists the campus currently has, which are numerous and unsafe. Morlang said those details are part of the planning process now.
He added the elementary portion of the school is fairly new. He said likely it will remain intact, but the older section, the high school part, can be torn down with a new structure in place.
“Everything north of that, the high school and older infrastructure, would be redesigned,” he said.
Morlang also said some Esser funds from the government will be used to fix some HVAC problems in the nearer future, but that information is being shared with Neenan to make sure anything installed now will not be torn down by Neenan right after.
The Norwood Public School’s board of education is having a meeting on Jan. 20, the day before the community meeting, to focus on details in preparation. Neenan will be onsite both days.
Morlang said it’s important that people show up Jan. 21 to give their input.
“We want all community members and parents together and to sit down and start talking about design build options,” he said.
Morlang said safety is imperative going forward for the kids, and he also said it appears that growth is coming to Norwood. Already, a 24-unit subdivision was approved by the library. Another 70-to-100-unit subdivision is in the works on Spruce Street.
“I see that coming,” he said. “We need to be proactive."
With discussions taking place in January, and then options being presented this spring, Morlang said the work will go quickly, so that the issue can make it to the ballot in November. Then, taxpayers will decide.
Morlang, though, said the intention is to go at it with minimal impact to taxpayers. He said other funding sources are available for the school.
If the plan is approved this fall, Norwood could see construction in 2023.
But, it’s too early to talk about costs. Morlang said “we’re not even close.”
Neenan already has staff and administration’s concerns. They know about the existing deficiencies and are ready to focus on solutions. Jan. 21 is for the community to give their thoughts.
