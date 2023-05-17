Longer, warmer days mean that it’s outdoor pickleball season in Norwood, when people from a wide range of ages and abilities head for the courts at Norwood Town Park, behind Norwood Community Center, to play an American-made paddle-and-ball sport for fun, health and community.
“It’s really, in my mind, the best thing this town has going,” said Jonathan Shelton, a Norwood resident and regular at the pickleball courts. “It’s free, it’s community, it’s exercise, and it’s year-around.”
The largest Norwood group pickleball email list includes 36 names; anywhere from six to 16 people show up at the courts, six days a week, at regularly scheduled times, said organizer Ted Mueller. There are also smaller groups who have their own text chains, and individuals who play impromptu pick-up games throughout the week.
Julie Thorneycroft, another Norwood resident who gets out on the courts, plays for fun and camaraderie.
“Our small group is a social thing,” she said. “We play pickleball, we laugh, we enjoy each other’s company.”
Pickleball found its way to Norwood seven years ago. On Aug. 18, 2016, the Town of Norwood website announced, “On Wednesday, Aug. 24, there will be a free pickleball demonstration at the Norwood Pickleball Courts at 5 p.m. John Mansfield will be there to show us all how to play this exciting new sport.”
As they say, the rest is history, and pickleball history continues to play out in Norwood.
Mansfield had joined a Nucla group of pickleball players, started by Tony Adkins, Paul Koski and others. They were regulars at Nucla Town Park beginning in the spring of 2016, after the town resurfaced courts there.
Later, once it was established in Norwood, Adkins and a small number of Nucla players would also drive to Norwood. Some continue to join the Norwood group to this day.
“It’s sort of ad-hoc in Nucla right now,” said Adkins.
The Nucla courts have one advantage over Norwood’s in that they have lighting for night play.
In February of this year, the 2023 Sports and Fitness Industry Association’s (SFIA) Topline Participation Report was released. It said that pickleball continued to be America’s fastest-growing sport for the third year in a row. Pickleball is now up to a total of 8.9 million players in the U.S. over the age of six years old, which is nearly double the number in 2022, according to SFIA.
Norwood’s courts were built in 2018 with Great Outdoors Colorado (GOCO) grant monies. Gretchen Wells, who was Norwood Town Clerk at that time, wrote the grant application with help from Mansfield and others, and the town received $170,000 to upgrade Town Park with two official pickleball courts and a new splash pad.
Mueller and Adkins both said they’d like to see the courts officially named, “The John Mansfield Memorial Pickleball Courts,” in honor of all that Mansfield did to bring the sport to Norwood.
Mueller plays to stay young, he said, quoting an unknown source: “We don’t stop playing because we grow old; we grow old because we stop playing.”
For those interested in learning to play, Mueller said, “It takes a day to get used to it, and then you’ve got it.”
Currently, the officially scheduled play times at the Norwood courts are Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday at 9 a.m., and Monday and Wednesday evenings at 6:30 p.m.
For more information, or to join the email list, contact Ted Mueller at 970-901-4255, or email norwoodted@aol.com. Information on pickleball — rules, history, volunteer opportunities and tournaments — can be found at usapickleball.org.
