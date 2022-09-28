It’s that time again in the West End. The sixth-annual Heritage Festival will take place in Nucla Town Park on Oct. 8. A free event for the community, it was created to celebrate the heirloom apples that populated the area when the settlers brought fruit with them.
Many of the old trees, and even entire orchards, remain today, and through the nonprofit work, The Apple Core Project has been grafting new apple trees, selling and distributing trees, mapping orchards, pruning old trees, and recording the region’s apple history. They’ve also established a cider business using local apples.
Founders of The Apple Core — Melanie Eggers and Jen Nelson — want to make sure that people in Nucla and Naturita, and even Norwood and Telluride, know about the heirloom fruit and come out for the Heritage Festival, which is also co-produced by the Rimrocker Historical Society.
Many opportunities exist to taste the fruits of the season.
Eggers told The Norwood Post she is looking forward to the new apple contest. Those who want to enter should bring six to eight of their apple variety. Awards will be given for “best in show” and also “best in taste.”
Continuing are the general apple variety demonstrations, and folks are invited to bring in what they have growing at home. Additionally, representatives are on hand to help identify heirloom apples.
Of course, the beloved apple press will be on site, and Apple Core volunteers will be making cider the old-fashioned way, by soaking the apples in a bit of cider vinegar to gently clean them and then running the fruit into the old hand-crank box to get the juices flowing.
“Apple pressing is a huge hit,” Eggers agreed.
Hard cider will also be available for those of age.
As tradition holds, in the park the kids are invited to come and play games, while the horseshoe set-up will be available for adults. Dancing is also encouraged, since a new band from Durango, called Spaghetti Western, is coming to perform.
Eggers said there are some 14 vendors that have already committed to holding booths at the Heritage Festival.
“West End Arts at Camp V will be doing birdhouse painting and rock painting with all ages,” Eggers said.
At least three food vendors will be there for those who’d like to get lunch. Eggers said there will be plenty to eat, and there will be healthy choices, along with comfort food.
Other booths will be in the town park with arts and crafts items, too.
The Colorado State University Extension Office is sponsoring a general heirloom vegetable display and contest. Director Yvette Henson will oversee that portion, but all heirloom vegetables, not just fruits or apples, are welcome. Heirloom potatoes, tomatoes, squash and more are invited to be celebrated at the event.
While the organizers hope for good weather, the Heritage Festival will happen rain or shine, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. that day. Anyone with questions may email the Apple Core founders at applecoreprojectcolorado@gmail.com.
Sponsors this year of the Harvest Festival are Alpine Bank and the Colorado Housing and Finance Authority.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.