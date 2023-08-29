Last week, Aug. 23, was National Poll Worker Recruitment Day. Norwood residents Terri Snyder Lamers and Barbara Youngblood have often worked at county polls as election judges, and they might again this year. San Miguel County is currently calling for bi-partisan election judges, as usual in an election season.
“We are in need of judges; without judges in these positions, we literally cannot conduct an election as required by state statute,” said San Miguel County Clerk and Recorder Stephannie Van Damme, who is also the election administrator.
Her election preparation begins months before the actual events. She’s responsible for maintaining the equipment, the chain of custody, and the planning of each election.
“Four months prior, I start planning. I have to think about which jurisdictions will participate, who will be voting, how many judges will be needed, where the dropboxes will be, make sure the security cameras work, coordinate with the sheriff’s office to provide ballots to inmates who have not been convicted of a crime, order ballots and envelopes, create contingency plans, do background checks, create and proof the ballots before printing, stuff envelopes” and more, said Van Damme.
And without election judges, none of it can go forward. “In Colorado, our elections are 100% a community effort,” the county stated online in its poll worker job description.
‘It is an important job,” said Lamers. “It’s an important process for our elections.”
The most challenging aspects, Lamers said, are the night-time commute from Telluride at the end of a long election day, and making sure the machines are set up correctly.
“There’s a lot of accountability that goes with being an election judge,” she said.
Youngblood, who’s worked town, county and presidential elections, said, “It feels very patriotic. Everyone has a duty as to how everything is handled. It’s a long day, but it’s interesting and the pay is good for retirees or if you’re not already working, since it can be two or three weeks of full-time work.”
Days can be nine hours long, and on election day it can be 13 or 14 hours with vote tabulation time.
“Overall, though, it’s a rewarding experience,” she said.
Election judges are paid $16 an hour, but Van Damme said she’s working to get that raised to $18 per hour in 2024.
Van Damme said she’ll need 13-15 judges for the November coordinated election. The largest number she’s employed was 23 election judges, back in the 2020 general election. Judge teams are required to be an equal balance of registered Democrats and registered Republicans (to the extent possible). Unaffiliated voters may serve as judges after all efforts to recruit judges registered with one of the major parties have been exhausted.
The election judge training process begins a few weeks before the actual elections and may extend a bit past the actual election day for tallying. Other election judge tasks include assisting voters with new registrations, updating registrations, issuing ballots, picking up ballots at drop boxes and confirming signatures on all mail ballots.
“There is quite a bit of training, both online and in person,” said Lamers, and added that it’s all paid time.
Upcoming opportunities to serve as an election judge in San Miguel County are: 2023 Coordinated Election, Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023; the 2024 Presidential Primary on Tuesday, March 5, 2024; the 2024 State/County Primary on Tuesday, June 25, 2024, and the 2024 General Election on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024.
More information may be found online at https://www.sanmiguelcountyco.gov/164/Elections or by calling San Miguel County Clerk and Recorder’s office at 970-728-3954.
