The Rural Homes Project, coordinated by the Telluride Foundation, is pleased to announce that the Norwood Planning & Zoning Board has recommended final plat approval for the first affordable housing project in Norwood in decades. With the the P&Z Board’s approval, the sales website has gone live with details for prospective homebuyers.
The Town of Norwood’s board of trustees will vote to adopt the final plat on Feb. 9. Platted as the Pinion Park Neighborhood, it’s located just south of the Lone Cone Library.
If all goes as planned, the development will break ground next month and then be able to provide 24 affordable, deed-restricted single-family homes for sale to qualified residents. The brand new, high-quality, energy-efficient homes will be constructed in the new Fading West factory in Buena Vista and will be ready for move in later this summer.
The deed restriction on the homes means that if there is excess demand by interested and qualified buyers, the San Miguel Regional Housing Authority will conduct a lottery process to select buyers for the homes. Among other restrictions, buyers in the initial pool must qualify between within specific income thresholds to be eligible, and priority will be given to those who work in-person in the Norwood School District.
The Telluride Foundation encourages all to visit the sales website it has recently established at www.pinionparknorwood.co for more information. Folks who are interested may submit their name to receive regular updates as an interested home buyer.
Pinion Park is a project of “Rural Homes: For Sale, For Locals” with the goal to develop a scalable and repeatable approach to reduce the cost of building new homes priced for the local workforce in rural Colorado. By integrating donated land, modular home design and manufacturing, as well as low-cost construction finance, the Telluride Foundation is restructuring the way rural homes can be built affordably for a region’s essential workforce. That includes school district employees, nonprofit healthcare professionals, government employees, emergency first-responders and others.
By building new homes in rural towns where the housing market often consists of older homes or those inflated with market developers and the vacation markets, the foundation has said it is addressing the local housing affordability crisis and long-term economic sustainability.
“By adding new, quality homes in Norwood, we hope to encourage home ownership for the local workforce, provide long-term economic sustainability in the region, and help build a stronger, healthier community,” foundation officials said in a news release on Monday.
The Rural Homes Project is also planning to construct similar neighborhoods in Ridgway and Ouray that will bring more than 100 affordable homes to the region in coming years.
Architect David Bruce, of the Telluride Foundation, has been the project manager for the development.
For more information on the Rural Homes Project please visit www.ruralhomes.co or reach out at info@ruralhomesproject.co.
