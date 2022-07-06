On June 30, the U.S. Forest Service announced the Horsefly Fire, located seven miles north of Norwood, off Highway 90, on the south side of Patterson Mountain. The fire was first reported around 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 29. It was approximately two acres in size, and officials attributed its cause to a lightning strike.
Representatives said the fire had moderate spread potential, as it was smoldering and creeping in pinion and juniper along with heavy, dead, down-logging slash.
Approximately 16 firefighters were working in the beginning to suppress the fire, and a hotshot crew was ordered that first day to come in and help. Representatives had said there were no structures threatened and no road or trail closures were set to happen. Still fire managers were concerned about the incident.
On July 1, U.S. Forest Service officials said in a news release the efforts to extinguish the fire were ongoing. Then, the Craig hotshots had arrived and made progress in getting a saw-line established around the fire. The crews worked on a containment line and firefighter safety. Access, representatives said, was difficult, due to a mile-long hike into the fire scene.
Over the weekend, more than 30 firefighters from the U.S. Forest Service and BLM were working to suppress the Horsefly Fire, but it was still 0 percent contained.
At noon on Saturday, July 2, though, things changed. Representatives said in a news release that the fire was being held at approximately two acres. They said that Friday evening, the night before, had brought heavy precipitation over the fire area. As a result, two crews were released that day.
Throughout the holiday weekend, firefighters were continuing to work on a containment line and firefighter safety. At the end of the mission, 10 firefighters consisting of two different crews from the U.S. Forest Service and BLM worked to suppress the fire.
By Saturday, it 50 percent contained, and representatives reported that they expected full containment by the end of the shift Sunday, July 3.
Fire managers remind visitors and users of the Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison National Forests (GMUG) to continue to be attentive of their actions and surroundings, especially in areas with dry vegetation or dead and down trees. They also ask the public to be responsible with their fires.
“Practice smart wildfire prevention behavior, including never leaving a campfire unattended, using established campfire rings, picking safe and proper campfire sites, and ensure that fires are completely out and cool to the touch by using the drown, stir, and feel methods,” a news release said. “Visitors are asked to be aware of fire traffic and avoid the area. Firefighter and public safety are the priorities on this incident.”
Anyone who’d like more information on GMUG fire incidents should visit the following websites: www.fs.usda.gov/gmug or www.WestSlopeFireInfo.com. There is also a Facebook informational page, https://www.facebook.com/GMUGFireInfo, and the local U.S. Forest Service uses Twitter: https://twitter.com/GMUG_NF.
