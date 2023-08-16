Norwood high school football coach Brad Campbell is optimistic about his young football team this year. He describes his team as “hungry” and competitive, both against each other in practice and as a unit in play.
Campbell, who is coaching the team for the second year in a row and who once played on the team himself, emphasizes basic skills — blocking and tackling — and focused strategies. He wants the players to focus on the next play, to win the next play. Although his team is young — 13 returning players and 12 new players — Campbell said they are building on last year by practicing hard.
In 2022, the Mavericks mainly played a junior varsity schedule, finishing the season with a strong 7-1 record, but this year the team is ready to play at varsity level and take on teams in the San Juan league and nearby teams in Utah.
Because the Colorado High School Activities Association (CHSAA) schedules in two-year cycles, the Mavericks struggled to find varsity-level competition in Colorado who were not already scheduled for this fall.
One notable team missing from the schedule is the Dove Creek Bulldogs, Class A eight-man 2022 State Champions and past rivals in the San Juan Basin League. According to Kyle Dinsmore, Norwood’s Athletic Director, teams like the Bulldogs filled their schedules with varsity competitors.
With no playoff opportunities and no all-conference spots, the Mavericks are looking at a building year, even though “they are more than ready for a varsity schedule,” Dinsmore said.
He added that he feels the games with the Utah teams will allow younger players some quality playing time.
Campbell said he is looking forward to several competitive games, especially with Mancos and Sanford. Although the team is on the road for most of the season, Campbell said, “This is a group of boys worth traveling to watch.”
Helping Campbell on the field are assistant coaches Morgan Rummel, Blayde Harrigan and Wes Tackett. Both Rummel and Harrigan played for the Mavericks when they were in high school.
The Mavericks take on the Whitehorse Raiders, a 1A eight-man team, in Montezuma Creek, Utah, on Aug. 25 with kickoff at 7 p.m. The game will be live-streamed on Norwood Public Schools Facebook page.
