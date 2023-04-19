Spring: birds are cheery, trees are budding, and the pastures are suddenly green on Wright’s Mesa, but mental health crises are higher at this time of year than others. Locally, Integrated Insight Therapy (IIT) is helping folks get help at home through their mobile crisis unit and outpatient services.
“Springtime is actually one of the busiest times for mobile crisis calls,” said Joel Watts, the founder of IIT and a nationally-certified licensed professional counselor. “You would think it’s the winter holidays, but calls are actually lower then.”
The Norwood Post interviewed Watts last June, not long after IIT took over the crisis call services. At that time, they were receiving about five calls a month.
“It’s double that now,” said Watts, “and I expect we will see more in spring and summer.”
When a person who needs help calls the mobile crisis line, they will get to talk with a person somewhere in the state of Colorado. If the crisis center agent isn’t able to help the caller over the phone, they will dispatch a Norwood-based mobile crisis responder to their home.
Norwood resident Samantha Jacobs, who is finishing her masters program in counseling, is one of three community IIT mobile crisis responders for San Miguel County and the west end of Montrose County.
“What we do is slightly different than what someone’s regular mental health professional might do,” said Jacobs. “We’re available 24-7, every day of the year. If someone’s in crisis, their regular therapist might not be available. Even at a school — if the school counselor is available, they can handle the crisis, but we’ll answer a call to show up if they’re not available.”
Jacobs added, “We are not in competition with other mental health service providers; we’re in collaboration.”
Watts said the most important thing they do is work to keep people at home when there’s a crisis, instead of sending them to a hospital, if possible.
“The point of the mobile crisis unit is not to get people out of their community. The best support for someone going through a suicide, depression, anxiety or other mental health crisis is to connect with services in their own community.”
Melissa King, a licensed social worker and Norwood resident, is also an ITT mobile crisis responder.
“Both Samantha and I provide immediate services in a crisis and immediate follow-up,” she said.
King focuses more on substance abuse issues, and Jacobs more on therapy. The third Norwood-based mobile crisis responder is Kristen White, who handles case management. They all offer their services to private clients as well.
Jacobs said she can provide mental health education for youth and adults, as well as counseling services.
The mobile crisis services are free to the person and to the community.
“We couldn’t do what we do without Rocky Mountain Health Plans. They fund this mobile crisis service completely,” Watts said.
In addition to the mobile crisis services, IIT also offers outpatient services through in-person and telehealth models. They have therapists like Jacobs and King, as well as a psychotherapist available. In-person therapy is available by appointment in Norwood at IIT’s office in the Oliver House. Those interested can call the Delta office at 970-201-1467 to make an appointment in Norwood.
IIT accepts insurance for their outpatient services, said Watts, “but nobody is going to be turned away if they can’t pay.”
San Miguel County and the Montrose West End residents who are seeking help in a crisis can call the Colorado crisis line at 1-844-493-TALK (8255), or text “TALK” to 38255 at any time of the day or year.
