On Nov. 10, at the town’s monthly board meeting, marshal Kattie Neesham gave trustees several updates on the marshal’s department in her report.
Neesham will receive a new vehicle, a 2022 Chevrolet Tahoe. She said it’s priced at $53,000, and she’s in the process of having it delivered to Norwood. She said it’s coming from a dealer and will arrive turnkey. Katie Alexander, of the Coach’s Mother, has designed a new logo for it.
The vehicle purchase has been in the works for some time and was previously approved when Mike Wilkerson was still town marshal.
She added she had a busy week last week with a few “good arrests.”
Additionally, she’s in the process of updating her weapons and ammunition. She said she was able to sell three old guns from her department to Nolan Merrill. She said the deal was “amazing” and the best she could find. She said Merrill gave her double of what the offers on the Front Range for the weapons were. The marshal’s department received $1,500 for the three, which were 40 caliber — one Glock and two Smith & Wessons. She sold some old ammunition, too.
Neesham told trustees it only made sense for her to go with a weapon that was universal. She’ll now be carrying a 9 mm handgun, which is what the San Miguel County Sheriff’s Office deputies carry.
She asked town trustees for their support on “breaking even” on the weapons sale and purchase. Trustees approved the purchase of two Sig Sauer P320s.
Town clerk Amanda Pierce told trustees that after some legwork in how to deal with any drunk driving that may be happening in town — something that citizen Molly Radecki has brought before the board in the August, September and October meetings this year — Neesham has ordered personal breathalyzer tests for Norwood. Those will be given to the Divide Restaurant, Maggie’s Pizza, and the Lone Cone Restaurant and Bar.
Pierce said she’s spoken with all three establishments, whose management has agreed to have them on site. She added the breathalyzers can be used for “educational” purposes. She said she encourages folks to have fun with them.
The breathalyzers are not enforceable, and no data will be kept with them, she said.
Pierce said the Norwood High School will also receive one for the dances and prom they hold. Already the school does alcohol testing through cheek swabs, but the breathalyzers are more reliable.
Neesham said the breathalyzers have refillable tubes that are switched out. Those, she said, are affordable and less than 20 cents each. The marshal’s department has purchased 1,000 of them to distribute between the three businesses.
Neesham also said the breathalyzers were a “resource” that the “community can use” and businesses were not under any mandate or regulation, though she said in Australia the devices are mandatory for all bars.
Pierce told Radecki, who was in attendance of the meeting, that the breathalyzers were because of her and the work she’s done to combat drunk driving.
“We hope this is a step,” Pierce said. “The town is showing you we are trying to make these steps.”
