The combined middle school volleyball team, that includes Norwood and Nucla girls, had a good run this fall. The team had a winning record, losing only to Dolores. Coached by Kate Andrews, of Norwood, and Misty Galley, of Nucla, the middle school girls had the best record in the league this year.
Galley told The Norwood Post on Monday they only played Dolores one time, rather than twice, as is typical. During that game, the girls happened to play their worst.
“The got smoked and had it in their head,” she said.
The girls had to face Dolores again this past weekend for tournament play. There were five teams in the tournament, and Norwood-Nucla had beaten Dove Creek to play in the finals. Dolores had beat Mancos to also advance to the finals.
Unfortunately, the Norwood-Nucla team “barely” lost to Dolores on the court, with scores of 21-25 and 22-25.
Galley said if they’d had just one more chance to play Dolores in regular season play, they could have gotten the job done.
“We could have figured it out, and it wouldn’t have been that bad,” she said. “But that’s the way it rolls sometimes.”
“They placed second in the tournament — good. Of course, we wanted first,” said Andrews. “But they did amazing.”
Galley said she’s happy with the combined team and the dynamics of it. According to her, many of the girls have been playing together since the fourth grade for both basketball and volleyball. Her hope is that it stays that way.
On the other hand, others may not support the team remaining combined.
Some parents may want the girls to separate and play for their respective schools to keep up the traditional rivalry. In this way, Nucla and Norwood would face each other for volleyball.
As the current eighth grade heads to high school, however, Galley said she and others want to see the team remain a cohesive unit. She said the girls have done camps in Grand Junction and locally with Carlie and Debbie Wytulka.
“The girls want to stay together and not become opponents,” Galley said.
Galley said it does make the team a bit more competitive. With Norwood and Nucla joining, the girls have to work for their spot. They’re not guaranteed to start. She said it does make it harder, but it makes a better team for the area.
And, already Norwood and Nucla are combining for every other sport but volleyball and wrestling. They combine for football and both girls and boys basketball.
Andrews said she agrees.
“They’ve been playing together since they were little, and if you look … down the grades, we just don’t have the numbers to not combine,” she said.
Andrews added in the early years, the kids also play together in Montrose West Recreation and Norwood Youth Sports.
A meeting is set to happen on Oct. 13 between both school’s boards to discuss the issue of combined sports for next year. The Colorado High School Activities Association has to have the information before the new year.
