As the calendar nears Dec. 21, each night is two minutes longer than the last. The season won’t turn around or days start to lengthen until the end of the month. To celebrate these long, dark nights local author Craig Childs is bringing a musical, multi-media performance to Norwood at The Livery. On Sunday, Dec. 18, at 7 p.m., doors open for the second annual Dark Night.
Childs describes the two-hour stage show as a mix between a TED Talk and performance art. He calls it informative and entertaining.
“We have some powerful musicians,” Childs said in a news release over the weekend. “We’re bringing performers from Paonia and Flagstaff, percussion, hammer dulcimer, guitar, and really great voices.”
Childs has been performing Dark Night in Paonia for 14 winters, and this will be the second year in Norwood.
“Every year is entirely different,” Childs said. “Last year the theme was ‘death,’ and it was a heavy winter show. It was an important topic to bring up, and we had fun with it. You heard a lot of laughing and crying. It was amazing to hear afterward from people who had lost a horse or a dog or a friend or family member. It really touched people. This year’s theme is ‘convergence,’ which will touch people in a whole different way. It’s about coming together, so the opposite of death. We’ll explore convergence among stars, the meeting of the Earth’s tectonic plates, and we’ll dip into the desert not far from here where rivers meet.”
Childs is a science writer and journalist, and he considers this show an extension of his writing. He creates the script, brings together performers and a theater crew, and in the end it becomes a collaborative storytelling.
“What can’t be done on paper we’ll be doing on stage,” he said.
Childs calls this an important time of year, one that should be paid attention to.
“It serves a different function than any other season,” he said. “Just the way the sun is so low in the sky, it’s something everyone feels. Winter is when we slow down and take in the quiet and this change in the light.”
Dark Night shows are set on the longest nights of the year, a traditional time for storytelling.
“Other times of year are for planting, growing and gathering,” he said. “This time is for waiting it out, which is why we come together. This is how we buoy ourselves. It’s not most people’s favorite time of year. The short days make it hard, but it’s my favorite for doing this. Storytelling is made for winter.”
When asked about filming the show or live-streaming, Childs said these are one-time-only performances.
“You have to be there to see it, and it’s never going to happen again,” he said. “It’s about coming together with each other, being in an audience, which is something that’s been lacking. We’re doing two shows in Paonia and Norwood is our third, which puts it closest to Winter Solstice, so the night is that much longer.”
The two Paonia performances have already sold out. Tickets for Norwood are available at the Livery at 7 p.m. the night of the show. They are $18 each. All ages are welcome.
