“If you do something long enough, no matter what it is, you’re going to get an award,” Sheriff Bill Masters told The Norwood Post last week, regarding his lifetime achievement award presented by the Western Colorado Peace Officers Association (WCPOA).
Masters is pleased the organization kept the term “peace officers” in their name, rather than law enforcement. He’s always said it’s about keeping peace, not enforcing laws. That’s the philosophy for what has been his life’s work. He said the language can be limiting, and if officers focus on enforcement, it sometimes omits other methods.
“Can you decide to use persuasion? Or education? Can you decide to warn people? Do you have to use force?” he asked as he discussed the idea last week.
He agreed it’s like a self-fulling prophecy, and it’s important to be careful of what one calls themself.
"If you call yourself a peace officer, the mindset is a little different,” he said. “It doesn’t mean you can’t use force. You can uphold the law with other techniques.”
Colorado’s state code is also worded as “peace officer.”
For the recent award, Masters said the WCPOA organization is a great one. They’ve given peacekeeping training since the 1950s, before any was available.
“It was very nice of them to recognize me,” he said.
Masters has spent 42 years as sheriff, and before that he was undersheriff. He was the marshal for the Town of Telluride, too, previously, and he actually started in 1975 as a deputy marshal. His career and adult life have been spent peacekeeping.
Masters is pleased that Dr. Thomas Canfield, of Montrose, was also recognized in the same meeting and presented with a lifetime achievement award. He said Canfield has been a great pathologist and coroner for Montrose County.
“And really helped all of western Colorado with a number of homicide cases and suspicious deaths,” he said. “It was great to be honored with Dr. Canfield too. He’s been such a great doctor for the peace officers in our area."
In reflecting on his career, Masters said he wishes his office had done better. He’s disappointed in the care of the mentally ill and homeless. According to him, the jail is no place for people with those needs, and since the 1980s when mental health hospitals were defunded, there’s been a problem.
“It’s a stain on our society how we deal with drugs and the insane,” he said.
But, he is grateful for the co-responder program. And, he’s proud of the staff he’s had over the years, including the newly retired Mike Westcott and Eric Berg. He’s grateful for the Search and Rescue (SAR) team, and the new staff — a great group of young men and women. He appreciates his people in corrections and dispatch, and he knows their jobs aren’t easy.
“I’m really happy with our staff,” he said.
He said it’s not popular to be a peace officer these days. He’s working on trying to change and improve that image. The body camera issue is one that is hard for him, and he sees it as almost a breach of privacy for people, since arrest videos and in-house meetings with police become public record. He doesn’t support AI policing either.
Looking back, Masters is grateful for his community. He said he couldn’t have done all that he has without the support of the citizens in San Miguel County. He believes agencies are a reflection of the communities they serve.
