The 2016 property-tax increase passed by a majority of Norwood Fire Protection District voters set in motion the hiring of John Bockrath, Norwood’s fire chief and EMS paramedic four years ago. Now the 4.702 mill levy has helped hire a new EMS paramedic. Matthew Mogg joins the team, and NFPD keeps its campaign promise by providing round-the-clock advanced life support (ALS) coverage with full-time staff and state-of-the-art equipment.
Mogg begins work Nov. 1.
“With his impressive resume and recent experience as a firefighter and critical care flight paramedic, we’re very pleased to welcome Matthew and his family to our community,” said Bockrath. “He brings tremendous skills not only in emergency care, but also in logistics, planning and teaching that will help achieve our training goals and further professionalize the NFPD. Along with our growing paid and volunteer staff, Matt will be a great asset to the people of our district.”
Born and raised in Denver, the art and science of emergency medicine first clicked with Mogg while in Boy Scouts. He attended EMT school in Leadville, which led to a bachelor’s degree in health from Graceland College in Iowa. There, he met his wife Rebecca, and together they moved back to Denver.
After Denver Health paramedic school, Mogg’s career took off. Along the way, he became friends with Flight for Life co-worker Eric Bockrath, John Bockrath’s son. Now, with several hospital positions under his belt and experience working with small EMS agencies similar to Norwood, Mogg moved on from his flight paramedic position in Garden City, Kansas last week to bring his critical care experience to the NFPD.
“My wife, our three kids and I have been looking to put down roots in a small town like Norwood,” Mogg said. “We’re looking forward to living and working in this community. It’s the kind of place where everyone looks out for each other, and where we can serve our neighbors, and we’re really excited about getting back to the Colorado mountains.”
An avid skier, Mogg patrolled at Ski Cooper outside Leadville for eight years, and is looking forward to getting his family out on the slopes. The Moggs see Norwood as remote, yet close to the things they enjoy, and the perfect place to raise their three young children.
“When my wife and I talked about this opportunity, she said, ‘this one checks all the boxes’ for the ideal situation we were looking for,” he said.
Bockrath said he’s pleased to have Mogg on board.
“With Matt’s hiring, we’re glad to meet the full terms of the mill levy with more consistent and enhanced protection for our district,” he said.
He added that without raising taxes further, NFPD is on a solid trajectory to build out its Wildland Regional Center in Redvale over the next few years, with a full-time crew supported by year-round wildland firefighting and mitigation contracts and grants.
In addition to rounding out Norwood Fire’s growing call load, Mogg fills a critical role in augmenting management, administrative and education responsibilities as the district adjusts and expands to serve its growing population.
