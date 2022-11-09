Nancy Wells organized the first Veterans Day assembly for Norwood Public Schools decades ago, simply to teach the kids what the holiday really meant. Though retired from teaching, her work continues with a student-led program for which the kids speak, sing and honor those who’ve served.
This year, Veterans Day will be celebrated at the school Friday at 10 a.m., and all grades are invited to the gym to hear the parts taken by various students, along with teacher Quentin Strand who will give the keynote speech.
Strand teaches fifth- and sixth-grade math and science in Norwood. This is his second year. He’s also working on a master’s degree.
He grew up in the military. His dad was a career U.S. Air Force member, and Strand grew up on base. After high school, he enlisted in the U.S. Army to be a combat medic.
He did his basic training at Fort Leonard Wood and completed further training at Fort Sam Houston in Texas. He was also stationed at Madigan Army Medical Center in Washington state. He worked there two years in the emergency room, before being stationed in Germany in a line unit.
He was set up and ready for conflict in a medical facility to triage patients. He said because he wasn’t in war time, however, there was mostly training.
Afterward, he decided to experience civilian life and see what that was like. He wasn’t really sure since he literally had only known military life.
He is quick to acknowledge that he is no war hero; he simply served his country. Though, he has friends that fought in combat who are no longer here. Veterans Day for him stirs up some emotion. Still, he appreciates what the military has afforded him, and he is content teaching students and working in public education these days.
In keeping with tradition, students will be speaking before and after Strand’s talk. Those include Dilyn Alexander, Claire Jacobs, Rosalie Vogel, Darcy Bray, Peyton Porter, Bradley Rambo, Coulter Shumway, Mario Dawson, Brycen Rummel, Brandon Turner, Amber Bockrath and Lilliana Jacobs. Some younger elementary school students, kindergarten through third grade, will have a part in the assembly, too.
Ken Lawrence, pastor of Redvale Church and IT director at the school, will lead the invocation. Peggy Kohl is set to conduct the minute of silence. Math teacher Ben Kirk was the program organizer this year and worked behind the scenes to assign student parts and make sure the kids knew their lines.
Though Wells, who is also a decades-long firefighter and EMT, will be at the state EMS conference this year and will miss the school assembly, the ceremony will go on. For her, it’s of the utmost importance.
“Remembering and honoring our veterans, past and present, reminds us that we didn't get where we are without sacrifice,” Wells told The Norwood Post last week. “One hour, every year, to publicly acknowledge their commitment to this country is the very minimum that we owe them. My humble thanks to them for their service, and to all who contribute to making this program a continued success.”
As always, veterans and their wives are invited to stay for lunch at the school after the program. Lunch is free of charge, and anyone who’d like to dine with students should RSVP by Wednesday, if they plan to attend.
