Davis & Elkins recognized Macie Magallon, of Nucla, for her outstanding college volleyball play recently. The outside hitter was named to the Division II Conference Commissioner's Association All-Atlantic Region second team two weeks ago. With impressive statistics on the court, Magallon would have had even more accolades this year, if not for an injury a month ago.
Magallon graduated from Norwood High School in 2017, where she played varsity volleyball for the Mavericks. She went onto play for Otero Junior College in La Junta, where her volleyball team advanced to the national championships for the first time in school history.
She’s been playing Division II volleyball for Davis & Elkins the last two years, and received other recognition for last season.
Recently, she was also named a first-team All-Mountain East Conference honoree for the 2021 season, including leading the conference and all of Division II in kills per set and points per set. As of press time Tuesday afternoon, she was still the leader in both statistics, despite the injury that prevented her from playing in postseason play. On Nov. 11 she fractured her left ankle at practice. After going up for a block, she came down on it in a bad way, which was devastating for both her and the team.
“I was very disappointed with the injury, because I was not the only one that was hurt,” she said. “We had three players out, including me, so we went into the tournament with some players that don’t usually play, but they had to step up.”
Magallon’s stats remained tops in the conference and nation, despite the injury, as she was second in total kills for all of Division II volleyball.
Her mother remains incredibly proud.
“She’s at 88 sets even with being injured, and 13th in the nation,” Tammi Magallon, also of Nucla, told The Norwood Post last week. “It’s pretty impressive. … If you pull that site up, the NCAA, she’s sitting there in the Top 20. She’s had a really good year. She could have been No. 1, if it hadn’t been for the injury.”
Magallon flew home from Davis & Elkins Friday for the holiday season and will be attending medical appointments at the Steadman Clinic, which specializes in sports medicine, so that she can heal up and be ready for next year.
Magallon is a senior this year, but she can still play next fall, due to the COVID pandemic and its previous limitations for college play. Her coach and parents have said it only makes sense for her to stay and play another season. She is set to graduate next December with a degree in exercise science and a minor in health.
Regardless of injury, Magallon has a positive outlook.
“This season was very hard, but I am super proud of my team and what we accomplished together,” Magallon said.
