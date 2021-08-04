Norwood High School has announced it has coaches for fall sports, after some delay in finding people to come forward for the duties. Now, Samantha Jacobs, the school’s history teacher, is set to coach volleyball. New hire John Cross will teach science and take on football.
Athletic director Kyle Dinsmore told The Norwood Post it’s hard to find coaches these days, especially in such a rural and remote area.
“That’s where we are at,” he said. “We wanted to hire someone locally (for football) but no one stepped forward. We put it out there a bunch of times.”
Jacobs was assistant coach for varsity volleyball last year. She has a daughter on the team, Claire Jacobs, a junior. She agreed having a child on the court made her want to step up and volunteer.
“I definitely want a good volleyball team,” she said. “I think it’s important.”
According to her, there are 16 girls set to play this year — nearly every girl, with the exception of three, in the high school.
Jacobs is assisted this fall by Addy Boehler, who she hasn’t met yet.
Practices start Aug. 9.
“I’m excited because they’re a young team, and they have so much potential, a lot to learn, and they can really grow together as a team,” she said.
She added while only a handful of them have varsity experience, many of the girls have been playing together for some time, and they all know each other.
“It will, of course, be challenging, but we just ended our season a couple of months ago,” she said. “Three months ago we were still playing volleyball.”
Jacobs is happy that Norwood has its own team. She said while there has been discussion of combining Norwood with Nucla for volleyball, she said she’s against it.
“My feeling is if we have 16 girls, we can’t combine,” she said.
She said the combined team would have too many players, or she said Norwood girls would likely drop out and not play at all. She said she doesn’t want to lose any of the girls due to combining.
Cross was scheduled to arrive in town over the weekend. Dinsmore said the new teacher and coach was driving from Louisiana to report for duty.
“John seems excited for the opportunity, he seems excited to do it,” Dinsmore said on Saturday. “Hopefully everybody gives him a fair chance.”
So far, Dinsmore has had no luck in hiring any assistant coaches for football. He said anyone interested in assisting should contact him directly.
The football team is a combined team, for which Nucla kids commute to Wright’s Mesa. Dinsmore said he’s hoping everybody who intends to come out plays.
“I know this town loves football,” he said. “We’re getting close on numbers and are going to have to make a decision.”
He said he understood that last year’s rules during COVID were frustrating. He hopes the community can put all of that behind them.
Football practice also begins Aug. 9, though open gyms have been ongoing all summer for weight lifting. Dinsmore said a handful of Norwood guys do come in and work out regularly.
He’s happy that the Colorado High School Activities Association is not making statewide COVID rules, but leaving restrictions up to each county.
“No mandates from them this year,” he said.
